Matthew Corey wins GOP primary, faces uphill fight against Murphy

Matthew Corey prevailed in Connecticut’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, beating the party-endorsed candidate. But Corey now faces a much tougher fight in November in a state where Republicans have not won a Senate race in over four decades.

Corey defeated Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerry Smith 55% to 44% with 89% of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. Corey, a bar owner from Manchester and Navy veteran, will face U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a second time after losing to the two-term Democratic senator in 2018.

Of the state’s six federal races on the ballot this year, only two of them had contested primaries — for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate and in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District. Tuesday’s primaries saw low turnout even with the state’s adoption of early voting.

In the 4th District, which includes much of Fairfield County and some of New Haven county, physician and attorney Michael Goldstein defeated Bob MacGuffie, a former financial executive who led the state’s Tea Party movement, 53% to 47% with more than 95% of votes counted. Goldstein will face off against U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, who has won every race since 2008.

Smith and MacGuffie had secured the party’s endorsements in their respective races at the convention back in May. But even with the backing from the party, Smith fell short to a candidate who got in the race months after him but had run in a previous election.

Corey was the GOP nominee in the 2018 race against Murphy, but he lost with less than 40% of the vote. And Goldstein ran for the 4th District before, most recently mounting an unsuccessful primary bid in 2022.

Smith was hoping to avoid a Senate primary after clinching nearly 70% of the vote in a four-way contest at the GOP convention. But Corey secured enough of the vote to force a primary.

Ahead of the primary, Smith said in an interview that the primary “slowed things down” and put more of a financial burden on taxpayers by holding a primary. But he believed the primary raised his profile more.

Still, it was not enough to overcome a candidate with more built-in name recognition from his past bids for Senate as well as for U.S. Rep. John Larson’s seat in the 1st Congressional District.

Corey had argued that a primary challenge ensured that the fight for the U.S. Senate was not an “afterthought” for the Republican Party.

“Nobody was making the case why Sen. Murphy doesn’t deserve another six years. I was willing to take the backlash,” Corey said in an interview last week, referencing some of the pushback he received for staying in the race after Smith’s convention endorsement.

None of the Democratic incumbents faced primaries on Tuesday. Connecticut’s delegation has seen little turnover in recent years, and some lawmakers have been in office for decades. This year’s most competitive race, in the 5th Congressional District, did not have any contested primaries. Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is slated to face Republican George Logan in a rematch with the U.S. House majority on the line again.

Heading into the general election this fall, Republicans are hoping to increase their representation and break through the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation. But in the Senate and 4th District races, the odds are more stacked against them.

The GOP has not won a U.S. Senate election in Connecticut since Lowell Weicker won reelection in 1982. And Republican Chris Shays held the 4th District for more than two decades until he was unseated by Himes, who has held the congressional seat since 2008. The once-competitive House district has now become one of the safest blue seats in the state.

There was little daylight between the GOP candidates on the issues. They largely aligned on economic issues like inflation, concerns about the U.S.-Mexico border, high utility bills and traffic congestion on major highways. But they differed more on their style and approach to the race.

The Republican candidates in both the U.S. Senate and 4th District races struggled to keep pace financially with their Democratic opponents, who have both stockpiled millions away in races that are not expected to be heavily competitive. The candidates will need to step up their fundraising if they want to compete on the airwaves.

Corey ended July with $32,000 left in the bank, compared to Murphy’s campaign account of more than $9.7 million.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

