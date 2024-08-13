Paier College in Bridgeport postpones fall semester amid accreditation issues

Paier College, a for-profit art school in Bridgeport, is postponing its fall semester just weeks before students were set to return to campus.

Paier College students received a letter on Aug. 9 from the school, notifying them of the delay, according to Noele Kidney, a spokesperson for the State Office of Higher Education (OHE).

WFSB-TV first reported the news. Paier had stated in the letter that it had “tentatively postponed” the semester. The college said that the state advised it not to proceed with its scheduled opening until it completed its certificate of authorization, approving Paier’s education standards.

That is not the case, Kidney told Connecticut Public.

“Despite what they state in their letter, OHE did not tell them they had to postpone classes. That was their decision after we informed them that we were extending their authorization deadline,” Kidney said.

Paier did not respond to Connecticut Public's requests for comment.

The postponement of the start to the fall semester comes amid a state lawsuit and investigation into Paier over alleged unfair and deceptive trade practices, as well as questions about its accreditation status.

Paier is owned by Joseph Bierbaum, who owned the now defunct Stone Academy, a for-profit nursing school accused of defrauding students.

Paier College President Jennifer Williams confirmed to Connecticut Public in an earlier interview that Bierbaum plans to sell the school.

