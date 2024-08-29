© 2024 Connecticut Public

Bridgeport Absentee ballot fraud case could last until 2025

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
FILE: Nilsa Heredia, a canvasser for Mayor Joe Ganim, stands in Connecticut Superior Court during a hearing in Bridgeport, Conn. June 24, 2024. Heredia was arrested along with three others earlier this month on charges related to the mishandling absentee ballots during the Democratic primary for Bridgeport Mayor in 2019. She is seen here with attorney Kenneth Krayeske.
FILE; Ned Gerard
/
Hearst Connecticut Media (Pool photo)
FILE: Nilsa Heredia, a canvasser for Mayor Joe Ganim, stands in Connecticut Superior Court during a hearing in Bridgeport, Conn. June 24, 2024. Heredia was arrested along with three others earlier this month on charges related to the mishandling absentee ballots during the Democratic primary for Bridgeport Mayor in 2019. She is seen here with attorney Kenneth Krayeske.

An upcoming trial over accusations of absentee ballot fraud, and witness tampering during the 2019 Bridgeport mayoral primary may last until next year due to ongoing requests for evidence and active investigations over similar accusations from last year’s mayoral primary.

That’s according to attorney Ken Krayeske, representing Nilsa Herredia, one of the defendants.

“Other defendants were involved in 2023 and so the state is continuing to investigate 2023 and that's one of the reasons I don't perceive that we're going to have a resolution on this until 2025,” Krayeske said.

The 2019 mayoral primary, which incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim won, was also tarnished by accusations his campaign mishandled absentee ballots.

A local voter outreach organization, Bridgeport Generation Now Votes, filed a lawsuit over the results in 2019, and part of the testimony from that lawsuit referenced evidence Krayeske now says could help his client.

All four of the defendants, Bridgeport city councilman Alfredo Castillo, s, city employee Wanda Geter-Pataky who is also Vice Chair of the city’s democratic party, and former campaign workers Josephine Edmond and Nilsa Herredia, appeared in court on Thursday.

Their attorneys quickly asked for additional time to gather evidence, such as absentee ballot reports which are referenced in the transcript.

“I know they are related to the case,” he said.

Krayeske said the transcript is from assistant town clerk, Christina Resto, during testimony involving the Bridgeport Generation Now Votes lawsuit in 2019.

In the testimony evidence was referenced so Krayeske is looking for that information which he says may include other related records.

The current lawsuit is separate from an ongoing investigation over the 2023 democratic mayoral primary.

That, he said, could also delay the outcome since several defendants, except Herredia, are also accused of absentee ballot fraud in that election.

All four defendants are due back in court on October 17.

News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

