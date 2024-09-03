Waterbury unveils new apartment complex with range of affordability

When it comes to affordable housing, the definition of what’s considered affordable varies in different communities. A new apartment complex in Waterbury is making it convenient for people of various socioeconomic levels by providing a range of affordable unit options.

The area median income (AMI) in Waterbury is about $51,000, according to Mayor Paul Pernerewski. The newly completed apartments on Linden Street will cater to families earning below the AMI.

“Filling these 44 apartments with working families and young professionals will give this neighborhood the boost that it needs,” Pernerewski said. “These residents will work here. They'll shop here, raise their children here and add to the neighborhood in so many ways.”

Tenants would pay a monthly rent ranging in affordability, from about $400 to $1,500, according to Tom Cruess of NeighborWorks New Horizons, the nonprofit behind the apartments.

The apartments have a range of affordability, but target residents earning 25% and 100% of the AMI.

The apartments are on the former grounds of an abandoned office building, blighted multi-family home and parking lots.

“Part of what we're trying to do is support the businesses in the central business district, while providing affordable housing and access to the businesses for the people that live here,” Cruess said.

Linden Place ’s first resident moved in on Monday and an additional few residents will move in this week Cruess said. More than 50 applications were submitted so far for the 44 apartments.

Connecticut’s affordable housing law mandates that 10% of each municipality’s housing stock be considered affordable. Waterbury is well above the state requirement. As of 2023, more than 21% of the city’s housing was classified as affordable, according to state data .

The $18 million project was funded largely with federal grants administered by Connecticut Housing Finance Authority and state dollars.

Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said the apartments are more than affordable housing.

“I wouldn't call this affordable, because it's beautiful and it's very expensive,” Mosquera-Bruno said. “What I call this is housing that provides affordability to those residents, and we want to do that for all, for our rental families and also for the ones that want to buy a home.”