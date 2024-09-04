New signs: Welcome to CT, a small, yet immodest state

Highway signage unveiled Wednesday at seven entry points into Connecticut variously proclaim the state as home of the foodie capital of New England, pizza capital of the U.S., and the submarine and basketball capitals of, yes, the entire world.

It seems when your audience is moving at highway speeds, nuance is not an option.

The University of Connecticut undeniably has dominated men’s and women’s basketball over the past quarter century: All six of the men ‘s championships have come in the past 25 years, the last two being back-to-back wins in ’23 and ’24.

The women have won it all 11 times, matching the record of the UCLA men’s teams. Their first championship came in 1995; the other 10 from 2000 through 2016, the last four coming in consecutive years.

“The signs are not just markers,” said Garrett Eucalitto, the commissioner of transportation. “They’re a reflection of our state’s pride and our commitment to excellence here in Connecticut — and our dedication to making a great first impression.”

Provided / Connecticut DOT The state is not suggesting the pizza be purchased at any highway rest stop.

DOT made the signs at its shop in Rocky Hill.

Anthony Anthony, the state’s chief marketing officer, said the signs welcome motorists entering from New York on I-84 and I-95, from Rhode Island on Route 6 and I-95 and from Massachusetts on I-91, I-84 and I-395.

“Anthony, you’re making my life tough,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “I’m the guy who’s trying to create regional cooperation with my fellow governors.”

The Thames River in Groton is the home to Electric Boat, the pioneering submarine manufacturer, and Naval Submarine Base New London. It is the home port of 22 submarines and the Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered sub, now a floating museum.

New Haven has long claimed to be the pizza capital of the U.S., and state is promoting itself as a place where foodies can explore.

David Standridge, executive chef of the Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, recently won the James Beard Award as best chef in the northeast. He joined the governor and others Wednesday at a press conference in Hartford unveiling the new signs.

This story was originally published Sept. 4, 2024 by the Connecticut Mirror.