© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT horse tests positive for EEE during year of 'heightened' viral activity

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT
FILE: Art Scarpa cares for his daughter Kristina's miniature horses in Atkinson, NH on Sep. 12, 2019. One of the horses, Lars, trying to get a treat from Art, received the EEE vaccine from the MSPCA clinic. Its been a bad year for Eastern equine encephalitis in Massachusetts. The mosquito-borne virus claimed the life of a Fairhaven woman and infected eight other people, including a 5-year-old Sudbury girl. EEE rarely makes people ill, but when it does the consequences are grave.
Suzanne Kreiter
/
Boston Globe via Getty Images
FILE: Art Scarpa cares for his daughter Kristina's miniature horses in Atkinson, NH on Sep. 12, 2019. One of the horses, Lars, trying to get a treat from Art, received the EEE vaccine from the MSPCA clinic. Its been a bad year for Eastern equine encephalitis in Massachusetts. The mosquito-borne virus claimed the life of a Fairhaven woman and infected eight other people, including a 5-year-old Sudbury girl. EEE rarely makes people ill, but when it does the consequences are grave.

A 23-year-old, unvaccinated, male horse in Fairfield County tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, the state Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

The horse was exhibiting neurological symptoms. It was the state’s first confirmed case of EEE in a domesticated animal this year.

EEE spreads through bites from infected mosquitoes. While only a handful of human cases are reported in the United States each year, the disease can be fatal.

In August, a New Hampshire resident died from the disease. It was the state’s first EEE death in a decade.

There were also reports of the illness in people this year in Massachusetts and Vermont, but no human cases have been reported in Connecticut.

Still, infected mosquitos have been detected in 11 Connecticut communities across four counties this year, including Windham, New London, Hartford and Middlesex.

State officials previously said the disease was detected in mosquitoes in Canterbury, Ledyard, North Stonington, Sterling and Voluntown. Environmental officials announced last month they planned to spray a portion of a forest in eastern Connecticut to help combat the spread of the disease.

About a third of people who develop severe eastern equine encephalitis die from the infection, and survivors can suffer lifelong mental and physical disabilities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is no vaccine to prevent or medication to treat infections. The disease can cause flu-like symptoms and lead to severe neurological problems, along with inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal cord.

In Connecticut this year, there is a heightened level of mosquito activity and virus detections compared to prior years, according to the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program.

While horses are most susceptible to EEE, the disease is also transmissible to goats, turkeys and chickens. A vaccine for the disease is available to horses.

“The EEE vaccinations for horses are demonstrably protective, highly effective, and very safe. Horses without a EEE vaccine history have a high mortality rate, upwards of 95%, making it crucial that these be part of every horse’s core vaccine schedule,” Connecticut State Veterinarian Erin Masur, DVM, said. “We urge residents to implement the necessary precautions to protect their animals and themselves.”

Residents looking to protect themselves from mosquito bites should use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and consider avoiding outdoor activities during the peak biting times of dawn and dusk.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content