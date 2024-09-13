After pandemic woes, the curtain rises again on a new season for the Westport Country Playhouse

The Westport Country Playhouse is kicking off its 2024-25 season in October, one year after the theater’s trustees launched a plan to reinvent the historic theater.

Like so many theaters in the country around the United States, the Westport Country Playhouse suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic when it had to shut its doors.

That move resulted in financial hardship for the non-profit theater. But there was a large commitment to making sure the theater survived as it has such historic ties to the community.

The building that would become Westport Country Playhouse was originally built in 1835 as a tannery manufacturing hatters’ leathers. In 1880, it was turned into a steam-powered cider mill, and later abandoned in the 1920s.

It was resurrected as a theater in 1931, initially serving as a try-out house for Broadway actors and it became an established stop on the New England circuit of summer stock theaters through the end of the 20th century.

Following a multi-million dollar renovation completed in 2005, the Playhouse retained its original charm and character while at the same time becoming a producing, non-profit, regional theater.

Mark Shanahan, artistic director of the Westport Country Playhouse, said that before last year’s season, a decision was made to pivot the playhouse to “hybrid -institution.”

For a year, the theater paused its original production schedule and instead explored other options, according to Shanahan.

“For a good portion of the year, we presented events that are not made specifically by the playhouse, but we bring them in and they were incredibly successful and really helped us offset the cost of the original productions that we are making at the playhouse,” Shanahan said.

He acknowledged, “It was a scary moment — the hybrid model,” Shanahan said. “We didn't know how it would go. We didn't know a year ago whether people would be game for that.”

But it also presented a rare opportunity.

“We were also like, when will we ever have this chance again?” Shananhan said. “We have an open calendar. Let's put things on the calendar and see what people want to go to and find out exactly how we can shape the identity of this theater moving forward.”

And luckily, Shanahan said, “They have come back in droves!”

The additional programming included performances by artists such as Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Judy Collins and others.

They included short theatrical presentations like “A Sherlock Carol,” and “The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Many were underwritten to offset the costs but due to the wise decisions on programming and fundraising over the past year, The Westport Country Playhouse is now ready to resume a full season of in-productions.

A star studded fundraising benefit honoring the Tony Award winning Broadway star Kristin Chenowith kicks off the season Sept. 14.

Hosted by Academy award winner F. Murray Abraham, the fundraiser will feature the music of jazz musician Cy Coleman and the funds raised will go toward the costs of running the theater. Tickets are available at Westportplayhouse.org.

In addition to providing entertainment, Shanahan said the Playhouse is also hoping to play a role as a cultural “hub” in the community.

A Reach Committee was formed to outreach to surrounding communities with programming that encourages diversity and inclusion, and this fall, a theater education program for middle school students called "Playhouse Makers" will launch.

Reflecting on the past year, Shanahan is excited about the changes that were made to help reshape the future of the playhouse.

It was a rare opportunity to, “shape the identity of this theater moving forward because it has such an incredibly rich storied past, but we don't want to make it a museum,” Shanahan said.

“We want to make sure that people have an idea that their children and grandchildren will be going through it for many, many years.”