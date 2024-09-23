© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Radon testing to take place at hundreds of Bridgeport apartments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT
Downtown Bridgeport Connecticut looking Northwest towards The Hollow on , July 26, 2023.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Downtown Bridgeport Connecticut looking Northwest towards The Hollow on , July 26, 2023.

More than 900 apartments and common spaces in Bridgeport’s affordable housing complexes will undergo radon testing.

Park City Communities, Bridgeport’s public housing authority, received nearly $600,000 from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to conduct radon testing.

Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen, smelled or tasted. It’s found in the dirt and rocks beneath houses, in well water and in some building materials, according to HUD.

All homes have small levels of radon gas. Some families breathe high levels of radon, when the substance enters the home through soil, crawlspaces, foundation cracks, floors and walls. Elevated radon ingestion can put families at risk for developing lung cancer, according to HUD.

“People should be able to live in a healthy home, no matter their income. These grants will help to reduce the threat of radon exposure and lung cancer,” HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman said.

The housing authority has no reason to believe the apartments have radon, but wants to be cautious, Park City Communities Chief Executive Officer Jillian Baldwin said.

“We want to make sure that if there are any issues with radon that we make sure that we're proactive in dealing with those issues,” Baldwin said. “We don't suspect that there is, but we're going to find out.”

The testing will take place across the housing authority’s scattered sites, which include more than 500 apartments and several hundred common spaces.

“Not all of those units will have basements, so we're going to be moving through doing an assessment to see which spaces need to be tested,” Baldwin said.

Residents of the scattered sites will be alerted of the testing in the coming months, Baldwin said.

Before testing can be done, Bridgeport and Park City officials will meet with building architects to discuss details, but Park City has four years to conduct the testing and remediation, Baldwin said.

Bridgeport was one of two housing authorities nationwide awarded radon testing funds by HUD, along with the city of Dayton.

“Funding opportunities don't come around often, and so HUD has been doing excellent job over the last three or four years helping Housing Authorities address housing hazards and safety concerns,” Baldwin said. “We're trying to be proactive and apply, and we're glad we did.”
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.