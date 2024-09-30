© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT crews help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in southeastern US

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
Storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph.
Sean Rayford
/
Getty Images
Storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph.

Organizations in Connecticut are sending crews to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction through the southeastern United States.

The state of Connecticut sent an eight-person search and rescue team to North Carolina, where there was severe flooding. The team, made up of volunteers with special training, is coordinated by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The Connecticut National Guard previously sent a CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter to North Carolina.

“Hurricane Helene has caused extensive damage down south and Connecticut stands ready to help in the recovery efforts,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

More than 100 people have been killed after Helene tore through the Southeast late last week. There have been hundreds of water rescues across the region. Millions of people are without power and cellphone service has been spotty in many areas. Roads are closed.

The two largest electric companies in Connecticut are sending line workers to help restore service. Eversource says it’s sending about 40 crews plus support personnel – from Connecticut and surrounding states – to help Appalachian Power make repairs in Virginia. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is sending almost 30 crews from Connecticut to Virginia and North Carolina.

“This is how mutual aid works," Eversource CEO and president Joe Nolan said in a statement. "This is what utilities do after a devastating storm — we show up for each other in times of need and I’m proud of our employees who’ve stepped up and they’ll work tirelessly to get power back for the people impacted by this powerful hurricane.”

Stamford-based Americares is sending a team first to Asheville, North Carolina, then on to Tennessee. The group is bringing medicine, relief supplies, and funding to help local health care services operating normally. A separate Americares team arrived in Florida over the weekend.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.