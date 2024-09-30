CT crews help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in southeastern US

Organizations in Connecticut are sending crews to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction through the southeastern United States.

The state of Connecticut sent an eight-person search and rescue team to North Carolina, where there was severe flooding. The team, made up of volunteers with special training, is coordinated by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The Connecticut National Guard previously sent a CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter to North Carolina.

“Hurricane Helene has caused extensive damage down south and Connecticut stands ready to help in the recovery efforts,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

More than 100 people have been killed after Helene tore through the Southeast late last week. There have been hundreds of water rescues across the region. Millions of people are without power and cellphone service has been spotty in many areas. Roads are closed.

The two largest electric companies in Connecticut are sending line workers to help restore service. Eversource says it’s sending about 40 crews plus support personnel – from Connecticut and surrounding states – to help Appalachian Power make repairs in Virginia. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is sending almost 30 crews from Connecticut to Virginia and North Carolina.

“This is how mutual aid works," Eversource CEO and president Joe Nolan said in a statement. "This is what utilities do after a devastating storm — we show up for each other in times of need and I’m proud of our employees who’ve stepped up and they’ll work tirelessly to get power back for the people impacted by this powerful hurricane.”

Stamford-based Americares is sending a team first to Asheville, North Carolina, then on to Tennessee. The group is bringing medicine, relief supplies, and funding to help local health care services operating normally. A separate Americares team arrived in Florida over the weekend.

