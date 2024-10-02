© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bitcoin ATM scams affect dozens of CT residents annually

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 2, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
Bitcoin is for sale at an Automated Teller Machine at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
Bitcoin Automated Teller Machine at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

A rising type of scam revolves around getting residents to send their money overseas in the form of bitcoin. law enforcement officials and state legislators are calling on ATM companies to curtail the crimes.

The scam, which is increasingly affecting people across the country, often leads to residents involuntarily transferring their money into cryptocurrency and sending it overseas.

Scams may take the form of an email or computer pop-up claiming the user’s information has been compromised and can be secured with a cryptocurrency transfer, according to Connecticut State Police Detective Matthew Hogan.

The cryptocurrency ATMs are found throughout Connecticut, and there are more than 32,000 nationwide.

“They are primarily in smoke shops, convenience stores, laundromats. They are placed in particular locations for a variety of reasons,” Hogan said. “They are based off of a pop up window scam where someone may be sitting on a laptop, and they receive a pop up window saying that their computer has been infected with a virus.”

The scammer will then instruct the victim, often via phone call, on how much money to withdraw from their traditional bank before transferring it, via Bitcoin ATM, to a virtual wallet operated by the scammer.

Victims of bitcoin ATM scams shouldn’t be afraid to report the crime, Hogan said. State police have capabilities to track and recover assets if the scam is reported swiftly.

“They may know where you live, but they're not coming to see you,” Hogan said. “They aren't in the country. Typically, most of these scams are originating in West Africa and other locations.”

So far this year, there've been more than 75 cases of Bitcoin ATM-related scams in Connecticut, Hogan said.

Elderly residents are most targeted for the scams, as they have more money and less experience with technology, Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal, along with six other members of congress, wrote to the 10 companies that operate the largest Bitcoin ATM chains to ask for intervention. If nothing’s done, Blumenthal plans to push for legislation.

“We're writing a letter as a first step, asking them to voluntarily stop the fraudsters. But certainly stronger regulation of crypto and particularly these Bitcoin ATMs, has to be moving forward,” Blumenthal said.
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.