Trump ally Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months in CT prison for contempt of Congress

By The Associated Press
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Danbury, Conn. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., left, listens. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
/
AP
Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Danbury, Conn. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., left, listens. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from a Connecticut prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon left the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, according to Kristie Breshears, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons. He planned to hold a news conference later in the day in Manhattan, his representatives said. He’s also expected to resume his podcast Tuesday.

Bannon told The New York Times Tuesday morning that he feels “empowered” and predicted a bitter and lengthy legal battle after Election Day before a winner is clear.

Bannon, 70, reported to the prison July 1 after the Supreme Court rejected his bid to delay the prison sentence while he appeals his conviction.

A jury found Bannon guilty in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement Trump's efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

When he began serving his sentence in July, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner."

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said at the time, adding that he was standing up Attorney General Merrick Garland and a “corrupt” Justice Department.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking to regain the presidency in next week's election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

A federal appeals court panel upheld Bannon's convictions in May. Bannon is now asking the full appeals court to hear his case. His legal team had argued that the congressional subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon faces additional criminal charges in New York state court, alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. A trial in that case is scheduled to begin in December.

This story includes reporting from Connecticut Public.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

