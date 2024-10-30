Poll site security concerns prompt lawmakers to push legislation that would limit firearms

False allegations of widespread voter fraud have increased threats of political violence against voters and poll workers across the country.

Increasing concerns over election security have led Democratic U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, as well as seven other members of Congress, to introduce bicameral legislation designed to protect voters and election workers from intimidation and threats of violence at polling locations.

The proposed Freedom from Intimidation in Elections Act is designed to protect voters and election workers so they can cast their ballot and conduct official duties free from fear and intimidation, advocates say.

The legislation would limit the presence of visible firearms at polling places and where election workers count ballots.

“We must stop voter suppression and intimidation — threatening free, fair elections, which are the lifeblood of our democracy," Blumenthal said. "Protecting election workers as well as voters from intimidation with firearms at the polls is basic democratic common sense."

Data from the Brennan Center for Justice shows that since May, 40% of all poll workers reported experiencing threats, harassment, intimidation or abuse.

In addition, since 2020, 92% of local election officials nationwide have taken steps to increase election security for voters, election workers and election infrastructure.

The bill would update anti-intimidation provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Blumenthal said that unfortunate circumstances require an update in the law.

“We are entering a time of unparalleled danger to our democratic process because of violent extremism and the potential use of firearms to intimidate, harass or abuse voters or poll workers,” Blumenthal said.

In a statement, Murphy said that the “presence of firearms at polling places isn’t just dangerous, it’s a direct threat to our democratic process."

"As armed extremists fueled by rumors and conspiracy theories increasingly show up at the polls to bully voters and election workers, our message is clear: intimidation has no place at the ballot box.," Murphy said. "This legislation would take important steps to ensure every American feels safe to make their voice heard on election day.”

Connecticut bans the open carrying of firearms but state leaders are reminding residents to be aware and report to authorities any threats to poll workers or voters.

In-person early voting in Connecticut runs through Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 5.

