Bridgeport teachers lack confidence in schools superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools superintendent Carmela Levy-David said she’s trying to work with her teaching staff, after learning of a teaching union survey where 97% of teachers who responded said they lack confidence in her leadership.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment where educators feel empowered to express their thoughts and concerns without fear of retaliation,” Levy-David said.

The survey, which was conducted by the Bridgeport Education Association (BEA), was done anonymously, with most teachers saying they feared openly criticizing Levy-David for unprofessional behavior towards staff, and changes to the curriculum which were widely seen as disruptive.

But while Levy-David previously apologized for changes to school operations and walked some of them back, Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said she’s skeptical if Levy-David will actually change.

The Connecticut Education Association represents teachers statewide and oversees the BEA. Dias said many teachers have already complained about her lack of communication on topics such as security issues at the schools. .

“We got the, “oh, I'm sorry I should have,” and then the next day, we didn't get notified about school closures due to security,” Dias said. “So the problem we have is there's a real lack of belief that she's going to follow through.”

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public

Levy-David responded to the survey findings by highlighting the district’s poor academic achievement levels and citing changes to the curriculum. .

“We are determined to implement changes that uphold students' rights to receive fair access to education, irrespective of their special needs or language differences,” Levy-David said.

According to the BEA, 600 teachers responded to the survey. And most of those who responded criticized Levy-David not only for alleged unprofessional behavior towards staff, but for also being unwilling to hear differing points of view, being inconsistent with changes to school policies, and 80 percent of teachers saying they are thinking of leaving the district.

It’s not just teachers who’ve noticed the changes since Levy-David took the office in August 2023. Peter Slywka has two children in the district.

“The parents I'm friends with in the neighborhood, have responded that they just think that there's something a little bit awry with the way that the administration is working,” Slywka said.

Slywka’s children attend Black Rock School and the Central Magnet program at Central High School and he’s satisfied with their education, which he credits to the teachers despite their hardships.

Slywka said he has heard of some of the initial changes, from different start times, to even when children were allowed to go to the bathroom.

“There were stories of kids that could only use the bathroom once they were going to lunch at 9:30- 10 o'clock in the morning,” Slywka said.

