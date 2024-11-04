New London doubles down on welcoming immigrants amid national anti-immigration sentiment

Ederjson Pierre knew he struck an opportunity when he came to New London from Haiti in 2005.

Over the past 20 years, he and his wife, Majan, opened a cleaning business and an elegantly furnished Caribbean restaurant with a tasteful menu.

“It felt like [New London] was a place for me,” Ederjson said. “It was almost a second home for us.”

New London has become a haven for entrepreneurial immigrants. The southeastern Connecticut city says its post-Covid comeback is largely driven by immigrants opening businesses and filling once-closed storefronts.

The city’s openness to immigrants paints a vastly different picture from the rest of the country. A June poll from Gallup found that 55% of Americans believe immigration should be decreased, the highest level of support since 2001.

New London, though, is a city built by immigrants. In the early 20th century, large swaths of Italian and Eastern Europeans arrived in New London and established communities and neighborhoods.

“By the time of World War II, New London was a richly diverse city of many cultures, religions and cuisine,” said Tom Schuch, a New London historian. “That diversity has continued to evolve since then, with immigrants from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.”

Today, Hispanics represent 29% of the city’s population, the second largest share after white residents. Foreign-born residents comprise roughly 17% of New London, according to U.S. Census data.

“A simple drive around the city will reveal all of this richness in the restaurants, churches and people on the streets,” Schuch said.

Excited to be part of the community

Strolling through the historic downtown, the revitalization of several businesses stem directly from the increase in the city’s immigrant population.

Muddy Waters Cafe, a longtime staple of New London, was purchased in 2020 by David Preka, originally from Albania. Favorite Bistro Bar, owned by the Pierres, opened last year and has helped to elevate the city’s culinary scene.

“These are hard-working individuals looking to essentially showcase their talent, their skill set,” said Felix Reyes, New London’s director for economic development. “They're excited to be part of the community,”

An analysis of zoning permits issued for new businesses by the city shows that businesses owned by immigrants, racial minorities and women tripled in recent years – from five applications in 2019 to 15 last year. Although the city declined to state which permits were established by applicants not born in the U.S., the permits comprised mainly cultural businesses, including a Dominican salon, an Egyptian art gallery and a Thai massage parlor.

“We're seeing a lot of immigrants come in ready to open up their business,” said Adriana Reyes, New London’s grants coordinator.

Adapting to American life and culture comes with challenges, so having businesses that provide familiar cuisines, goods and services to foreign-born customers in their native languages provides a sense of community.

For a long time, Carol Balbuena struggled to find community. Balbeuna, 28, came to New London from Peru in 2011 as a teen. With English as her second language, she didn’t fit in with many American students.

“They weren't very open,” she said. “They would somehow, some way, make fun of you, but you don't know they're making fun of you. You could just feel it because of the way they were pointing.”

While attending Connecticut State Community College Three Rivers, she was periodically homeless but received financial assistance from local non-profits.

“No one had ever just handed me food and items,” she said of the non-profit organizations that helped her get through college.

The support she received from the New London community sparked her desire to spearhead charity fundraisers and networking events. She’s also worked in insurance sales since 2017 and now owns BR Insurance Group, an auto, home and business brokerage.

Balbuena has amassed roughly 600 clients, who mainly speak Spanish. She says she has no plans to leave New London and is excited the city is finally on the rebound.

“The diversity is impactful,” Balbeuna said. “You have an Italian restaurant, you have a Dominican restaurant. All of these things are so important to me and that's why I want to stay in New London. Because I want to see it grow.”

‘Survive, grow and build’

After graduating from Eastern Connecticut State University, Majan Pierre decided to put her business degree to use.

“We decided we wanted to have some type of company, and I didn't think of it as a big company, but I thought if I could clean houses and charge people 16 or 15 bucks an hour, I wouldn't have to work eight hours a [day],” she said.

In 2005, the Pierres opened TrueMaid Cleaning, which they expanded in 2010. Today, they employ a team of cleaners who provide services almost daily.

Although the Pierres claim New London as a second home, they’ve been left disillusioned after former President Donald Trump pushed false claims accusing Haitians of eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

“When I first saw it, I said, ‘What Haitian did [Trump] see doing this?” Ederjson said.

But the two say they refuse to let Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric dissuade them from achieving greater success in New London.

“What he said was horrible, and it's affecting the lives of Haitians,” Majan Pierre said of Trump’s remarks. “But guess what? In two years, three years, five years, Haitians will remain. They will continue to do what they do best and that is to survive, grow and build.”

Despite national calls for immigration reform, city officials are confident that immigrants in New London will only empower its growth.

“Whether it's an immigrant that's been here for two days or an immigrant that’s been here for 50 years, they are 100% a part of our economy and in the revival” of New London, Reyes said.