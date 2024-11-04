© 2024 Connecticut Public

Insurers use AI to deny post-acute care claims, US Senate investigation finds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST
FILE - A UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card is seen in Portland, Ore., June 10, 2024.
Jenny Kane
/
AP
FILE - A UnitedHealthcare Group Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card is seen in Portland, Ore., June 10, 2024.

Doctors everyday recommend thousands of seniors who’ve had a fall, a stroke, or an acute illness to continue to recover at home or at a skilled nursing facility. But insurers deploy AI to deny these post-acute care recommendations to drive up profits, according to a U.S. Senate subcommittee tasked last May with uncovering barriers to post-acute care for seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

The findings, documented in a new report, are based on more than 280,000 pages of documents obtained from UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and CVS — the largest insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans.

All three denied prior authorization requests between 2019 and 2022 for post-acute care at far higher rates than they did for other types of care, leading to the lack of treatment for people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, the report claims.

Insurers have continued “to deny care to vulnerable seniors — simply to make more money,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat and subcommittee chairman, said in a statement. “Our subcommittee even found evidence of insurers expanding this practice in recent years.”

The subcommittee recommends that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should develop systems to prevent AI from negatively influencing human reviewers.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

