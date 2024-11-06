© 2024 Connecticut Public

Following Trump's reelection, CT Republicans excited, but still outnumbered in state government

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maysoon Khan
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST
Connecticut State Senator Ryan Fazio addresses a crowd of supporters at the Greenwich Republican watch party on election night 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Senator Ryan Fazio addresses a crowd of supporters at the Greenwich Republican watch party on election night 2024.

Connecticut Republicans are enthusiastic about Donald Trump’s reelection.

State Republican lawmakers largely see the presidential election results as a win.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora says Republicans are excited for Trump’s return to the White House.

But it won’t necessarily translate into more wins for conservatives in Connecticut. Having Trump in office has proven to motivate Democrats in deep blue Connecticut. And Democrats continue to dominate both the Connecticut House and Senate.

But Candelora says Trump’s policies could help local Republicans make inroads in state government. He hopes the federal elections will give momentum to Connecticut Republicans for the midterms in 2026.

“If the Republicans at the federal level are able to tamp down inflation, tamp down grocery prices, deliver on those campaign promises, it might not impact us so poorly," Candelora said.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart offered congratulations in a Facebook post.

“We accept the results and move forward, as Americans,” she said. “Congratulations to President Trump, I wish the best for you and for our nation.”

Shawn Daly, chairman of the West Hartford Republican Town Committee, said Tuesday he hopes the election will be a turning point for the country.

"A lot of folks … are realizing they've been hurting the past four years, and they need to see a change in our government,” he said, “because they know that there are specific policies tied to our federal elected officials who have made it difficult."

In Waterbury, 37-year-old Daniel DeJesus cast his ballot for Trump on the first day of early voting. DeJesus, a new father, said it was his first time voting.

“I feel like the way this country has been going, it's been heading in the wrong direction, and I feel like Mr. Donald Trump will bring order back to the country,” he said.

Connecticut Public's Greg Little and Mark Mirko contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News2024 Election
Maysoon Khan
See stories by Maysoon Khan

