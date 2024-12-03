© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trinity College in Hartford names new president

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published December 3, 2024 at 1:51 PM EST
Updated December 3, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST

Hartford's Trinity College has announced its next president. Daniel G. Lugo will take on the top job beginning in July.

Lugo is currently the president of Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

During his tenure, Queens University upgraded its athletic program to Division I in an effort to raise its profile. The university also issued a report regarding its historic ties to slavery.

Trinity’s current president, Joanne Berger-Sweeney, is stepping down after the academic year. Berger-Sweeney, a professor of neuroscience, served in the role for over a decade.

Prior to his time at Queens, Lugo served in leadership roles at three liberal arts colleges — Colby in Maine, as well as Franklin & Marshall in Pennsylvania and Carleton in Minnesota, according to a statement from Trinity.

The Trinity presidential search committee said it was "impressed immediately" by Lugo, according to Lisa Bisaccia, chair of the Trinity College Board of Trustees.

Lugo was chosen "for his track record of accomplishments and for his deep commitment to the value of a liberal arts education and to fostering a sense of belonging on campus,” Bisaccia said in a statement. “We particularly noted Dan’s ability to steer institutions toward enduring financial strength while amplifying their brand and deepening campus pride.”

Trinity officials said that Lugo helped Queens develop "an ambitious strategic framework with goals to deepen its connection with the local community of Charlotte," as well as developing new academic programs and creating an "integrated approach" to diversity, equity and inclusion that "begins on campus and extends into the surrounding area."

Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.