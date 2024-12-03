Trinity College in Hartford names new president

Hartford's Trinity College has announced its next president. Daniel G. Lugo will take on the top job beginning in July.

Lugo is currently the president of Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

During his tenure, Queens University upgraded its athletic program to Division I in an effort to raise its profile. The university also issued a report regarding its historic ties to slavery.

Trinity’s current president, Joanne Berger-Sweeney, is stepping down after the academic year. Berger-Sweeney, a professor of neuroscience, served in the role for over a decade.

Prior to his time at Queens, Lugo served in leadership roles at three liberal arts colleges — Colby in Maine, as well as Franklin & Marshall in Pennsylvania and Carleton in Minnesota, according to a statement from Trinity.

The Trinity presidential search committee said it was "impressed immediately" by Lugo, according to Lisa Bisaccia, chair of the Trinity College Board of Trustees.

Lugo was chosen "for his track record of accomplishments and for his deep commitment to the value of a liberal arts education and to fostering a sense of belonging on campus,” Bisaccia said in a statement. “We particularly noted Dan’s ability to steer institutions toward enduring financial strength while amplifying their brand and deepening campus pride.”

Trinity officials said that Lugo helped Queens develop "an ambitious strategic framework with goals to deepen its connection with the local community of Charlotte," as well as developing new academic programs and creating an "integrated approach" to diversity, equity and inclusion that "begins on campus and extends into the surrounding area."