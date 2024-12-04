Psychiatrist sues Prospect Medical over alleged insurance fraud, in CT case underway this week

A former high-ranking doctor at Manchester Memorial Hospital is suing the hospital’s owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, over alleged insurance fraud.

Dr. Lawrence Peacock, vice chair at the department of psychiatry at Eastern Connecticut Health Network, which runs Manchester Memorial, alleged in a lawsuit filed in state court that the hospital failed to discharge patients after treatment was completed.

The trial began this week in Hartford, according to Peacock and his lawyer Theodore W. Heiser of Suisman Shapiro.

In his lawsuit, Peacock claims the hospital kept patients for longer than required so it could continue to bill insurance companies.

Nina Kruse, a hospital spokeswoman, said Manchester Memorial does not comment on pending litigation.

The filing is the latest in a series of troubles at Prospect-owned Medical facilities in Connecticut. The California-based firm is in a messy $435 million sale to Yale-New Haven Health after Yale sued Prospect to back out of the deal.

