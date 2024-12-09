© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boil water advisory lifted for Danbury

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published December 9, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST
Updated December 10, 2024 at 6:19 AM EST
Danbury Boil Water Advisory December 9, 2024.
City of Danbury
Danbury Boil Water Advisory December 9, 2024.

A boil water advisory for the city of Danbury was lifted Tuesday morning after the city said samples showed the water was safe to drink.

People in Danbury were being asked to boil their water after a 16-inch water main broke over the weekend.

The boil water advisory went into effect Sunday night after the water main break was repaired. Water was eventually turned back on, but fire hydrants throughout the city were being flushed to remove sediment.

"Crews are currently restoring operations of the distribution system and our treatment plants," a statement from the city reads. "Customers outside of the main break area may experience discolored water. If you experience discolored water, run cold water until it clears. Do not use discolored water for drinking or food preparation."
People in Danbury are being asked to boil their water, after a 16-inch water main broke over the weekend. Officials are waiting for water quality test results, which could be ready as soon Tuesday. The boil water advisory went into effect Sunday night after the water main break was repaired. Water has since been turned back on, but fire hydrants throughout the city are being flushed to remove sediment.
City of Danbury
People in Danbury are being asked to boil their water, after a 16-inch water main broke over the weekend. Officials are waiting for water quality test results, which could be ready as soon Tuesday. The boil water advisory went into effect Sunday night after the water main break was repaired. Water has since been turned back on, but fire hydrants throughout the city are being flushed to remove sediment.

Discolored water should also not be used for laundry or brushing teeth.

For washing hands, residents should use bottled water and soap or use tap water and soap with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer applied after drying hands.

Residents were advised to continue using bottled water, or boiling water, until they're notified that their water quality is satisfactory.

Connecticut Public's Michayla Savitt, Matt Dwyer and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.