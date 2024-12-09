Boil water advisory lifted for Danbury

A boil water advisory for the city of Danbury was lifted Tuesday morning after the city said samples showed the water was safe to drink.

People in Danbury were being asked to boil their water after a 16-inch water main broke over the weekend.

The boil water advisory went into effect Sunday night after the water main break was repaired. Water was eventually turned back on, but fire hydrants throughout the city were being flushed to remove sediment.

"Crews are currently restoring operations of the distribution system and our treatment plants," a statement from the city reads. "Customers outside of the main break area may experience discolored water. If you experience discolored water, run cold water until it clears. Do not use discolored water for drinking or food preparation."

Discolored water should also not be used for laundry or brushing teeth.

For washing hands, residents should use bottled water and soap or use tap water and soap with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer applied after drying hands.

Residents were advised to continue using bottled water, or boiling water, until they're notified that their water quality is satisfactory.

Connecticut Public's Michayla Savitt, Matt Dwyer and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.