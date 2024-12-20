Long Wharf Theatre's 'She Loves Me' production led by BIPOC cast

"She Loves Me" is set in 1930s Hungary, but performed at a former middle school gym, now the home of the Lab@ConnCorp in Hamden.

It’s a musical with universal themes according to Jacob Padron, Long Wharf Theatre’s artistic director.

“A classic story is a universal story,” Padron said.

That’s partly why the play is headlined by actors of color who have extensive credits in theater andfilm.

"She Loves Me" is one of the latest productions to be held by the long running theater since it transitioned to an itinerant theatre model last year, according to previous reporting by Connecticut Public.

Audiences are reacting warmly to the performances, with some saying the diverse cast adds to the message of the musical.

Padron said having the play portrayed by a diverse cast makes it more relatable to the modern world.

“Classic musicals sometimes are often performed by white actors,” Padron said. “But for our show, we wanted to really reflect the world that we live in, and the world that we live in is a diverse world.”

Many of the actors are based in New York. But, at least one actor, Aurelia Williams, lives in nearby Stratford.

Curtis Brown Photography Danny Bolero and Aurelia Williams perform a scene from She Loves Me at the Lab@ConnCorp in Hamden on Dec. 19, 2024. The play is produced by the Long Wharf Theatre and directed by Jacob Padron.

Padron said all of the actors jumped at the chance to take on roles in the production.

“We found really gifted actors who were excited to again be a part of this show,” he said. Because often these roles are not, these kinds of roles aren't opportunities that always come their way.”

Casting diverse actors in traditionally white roles has picked up steam over the last decade. Julius Thomas III, who plays one of the leads, also starred in Hamilton, the popular musical that is perhaps the most well known example of nonwhite actors in roles that would normally go to white actors.

“It was important to us to have actors of color inhabit these stories,” Padron said. “A classic story is a story that can resonate with all of us. And so why not have a diverse group of artists tell that story for a diverse audience.”

Most of the people in the audience during a performance on Dec. 19 were white.

Nancy Yedlin, a theatergoer, came from New Haven to see the musical. She liked the casting of diverse actors, saying it reinforced the themes of inclusivity and belonging in the musical.

“You're not calling it to attention, like it's not the subject, it's just who the people are,” Yedlin said. And I love that.”

The musical will end its run on Dec. 30.

