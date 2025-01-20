CT lawyer who represented Proud Boys leader in Jan. 6 case 'thrilled' by Trump pardons

Reacting to news of impending pardons for individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a Connecticut lawyer who represents a member of the far-right Proud Boys group said his client was preparing to leave federal prison.

“I’m thrilled,” said New Haven-based attorney Norm Pattis, reached by phone Monday evening.

Pattis represents Joe Biggs, who was sentenced in 2023 to 17 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges in connection with the insurrection.

Pattis said he understood on Monday evening that Biggs was being processed for release from a federal prison in Alabama. Pattis expected Biggs to leave prison on Tuesday.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Norm Pattis in disciplinary proceedings at Waterbury Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut August 17, 2022.

“The sentences that were imposed in this case were obscene,” Pattis said. “The vendetta against people who protested and, in some cases, got out of control was ridiculous. I hope we can put this unfortunate chapter of our history to rest.”

Pattis’s remarks came minutes after newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to pardon at least some supporters who were charged with participating in the Capitol riot, told rallygoers at a Washington, D.C., arena that he was heading to the Oval Office to sign pardons for “J-6 hostages.”

At least 11 Connecticut residents were charged federally as a result of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Capitol attack.

Pattis said those who would criticize Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 defendants should “get over it.”

“We can litigate these issues until we all die,” Pattis said. “I'm prepared to.”

