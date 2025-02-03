© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT's 'Work Live Ride Bill' incentivizing affordable housing creation near transit faces backlash

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:07 PM EST
Speaking against "Work Live Drive" bill, Darien First Selectman Jon Zagrodzky addressed remotely the legislature's Planning and Development Committee, February 3, 2025 at the Legislative Office Building.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Speaking against the "Work Live Drive" bill, Darien First Selectman Jon Zagrodzky appeared on a monitor while testifying remotely during the public hearing portion of the Planning and Development Committee meeting, February 3, 2025, at the Legislative Office Building.

A bill aimed at incentivizing towns and cities across Connecticut to create more affordable housing near bus and train stations is once again facing opposition from residents and some local leaders.

In hours of public hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, dozens of people spoke for or against the latest iteration of the “Work Live Ride” bill.

It offers financial incentives for municipalities that choose to establish Transit Oriented Communities (TOCs).

The bill would prioritize communities with TOCs for certain state funds and require the recently created Office of Responsible Growth to oversee the expansion of sewer and water systems for municipalities that choose to opt-in to TOCs, among other things.

State legislators and residents opposed to the bill are concerned about straining communities’ infrastructure and forcing overdevelopment.

Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, a Republican, spoke against the bill and said the opt-in process is misleading.

“Opt-in sounds really nice. Well, you could opt in if you want, if you don't, you know, no problem, no harm, no foul,” Camillo said. “That's not true. It's semantics. That's not true at all. It's punitive and it's threatening.”

Some opponents fear the bill will force overdevelopment of small towns and put strain on communities with limited or no public sewer and water systems.

The bill is intended to address the state’s urban sprawl and help towns create more affordable housing.

'Work Live Ride' is aimed at addressing Connecticut’s housing crisis and designed to help communities, not hurt them, according to the Planning and Development Committee Chair, State Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat who represents Avon and Canton.

“Not to overrule, but to work with the towns to help them have the tools that they need that we keep hearing they don't have,” Kavros DeGraw said. “If only they had these tools, then they would absolutely build towards our nearly 100,000 unit housing crisis. That's where I think that there is a disconnect with quite a few people.”

The first phase of 'Work, Live, Ride' was approved in 2023, establishing the state’s Office of Responsible Growth with the goal of coordinating Connecticut’s housing revitalization efforts.

During last year’s short session, the bill passed in the state’s House of Representatives with 90 votes. It failed to be raised for a vote in the State Senate due to lengthy discussion and a late night filibuster

Emily Burnaman, a Norwalk resident and chair of the city’s bike/walk committee, spoke in favor of the bill. Burnaman said she enjoys Norwalk’s walkability, and wants other communities to benefit.

“Having access to multiple transportation options gives me affordability and flexibility, but I also see firsthand where we need improvements, better sidewalks, safer crossings and more protected bike infrastructure,” Burnaman said.

The bill will have to be voted on by the Planning and Development Committee before moving to a vote by the entire State House and Senate.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

