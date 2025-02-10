Amid deportation threats, undocumented immigrants should be prepared. Here’s what to keep in mind

Erin O’Neil-Baker, an attorney with Norte Immigration Law in East Hartford, has focused on immigration law for nearly 20 years. O’Neil-Baker has actively worked with many clients of immigration-related cases during President Donald Trump’s first term. Below are highlights from an interview on how to approach questions about immigration proceedings. The information below does not constitute legal advice.

When to seek legal counsel and how to prepare

If you have a removal order, or a court order that requires you to leave the country, O’Neil-Baker said it is important to seek out legal representation to learn what options are available.

“There's a lot of people who maybe were detained at the border, were given the hearing notice and they never showed up. That could be five, 10 years ago. They have no idea, right?” O'Neil-Baker said. “So, I would say number one, figure out, do you have a removal order? If you do, can you fix it?”

One way to find out if you have a removal order is through your A-number, the Alien Registration Number that the Department of Homeland Security will assign to immigrants who have either have filed for immigration paperwork, such as a visa or permanent residency, or who have been detained. O'Neil-Baker said an easy way to think about it is as a Social Security number that stays with an immigrant through the immigration process until they become a citizen.

You can check your immigration case status with your A-Number online or with the help of an attorney.

Create a family preparedness guide

For those who have relatives or loved ones who are undocumented, O'Neil-Baker said they can speak with an attorney to learn how to plan for a possible detainment.

This can include getting paperwork prepared to ensure children have a legal guardian should the undocumented person be detained or deported, she said.

“If you never use it, that's fine,” O'Neil-Baker said. “It's not something that's filed with the town clerk of your town. It's not something that's filed anywhere. You have it in your possession and that trusted adult has it in their possession and can say, ‘Yes … I have the parents' permission to make these decisions for that minor child.”

The state of Connecticut offers templates for family preparedness plans in several languages that include fillable sheets to assign a standby guardian. The city of New Haven also issued an updated resource guide that includes contact information and fillable worksheets for personal information.

Gather all documents

When going to a consultation appointment with an immigration attorney, O'Neil-Baker said the best way to prepare is to have immigration-related documents on hand.

It’s also important to be able to explain your immigration history, she said, including your arrival to the U.S. and previous attempts to file a case with an immigration lawyer.

“Know your dates,” she said. “There are many deadlines. When did you enter the United States? Have we missed the deadline? If you have your A-Number, bring it with you.”

Bring questions and contact information

It’s also good to have a list of questions ready to ask during the appointment, O'Neil-Baker said.

Some examples: What's the processing time? What does this cost? What are the steps involved? Is there a translator available at that appointment? Do you have to bring your own translator?

It’s important to have someone who the attorney can be in contact with following the appointment, she said. Whether it’s a phone number or an email, O'Neil-Baker said it’s helpful to have a consistent form of contact for follow-ups.