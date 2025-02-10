John Larson pause on House floor attributed to ‘adverse reaction’

U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, froze and stopped talking for a brief period while delivering a floor speech Monday afternoon, an episode that was attributed to an “adverse reaction” to a new medication, according to his office.

Larson gave a five-minute speech focused on concerns over Social Security after the Trump administration accessed sensitive payment information through the U.S. Treasury Department as part of its ongoing effort to significantly downsize and reshape the federal government.

But part way through his remarks, the congressman, 76, went abruptly silent for about 25 seconds, except for a few words. As he slowly resumed his speech, his time had expired, and he yielded back the floor. His office said he is in “good spirits.”

Later in the day, Larson saw the attending physician in Congress, Brian Monahan, and got tests “out of an abundance of caution.” He also participated in meetings at his office. The House held two votes on Monday evening, but Larson was not present.

“Congressman Larson appreciates the well wishes from everyone who has reached out. This afternoon, he had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication and is having tests administered by the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution,” Larson’s office said in a statement. “He later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged. The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits.”

His office did not offer additional details about the medication or the doctor’s visit.

After the House gaveled in Monday at noon, members were able to give five-minute speeches on the floor during what is known as morning hour. They are free to talk about any topic and typically use the slot to highlight an issue or spotlight something happening in their home district.

Larson used his time to criticize billionaire Elon Musk and how his team with the new Department of Government Efficiency gained access to sensitive payment system that has information like Americans’ Social Security benefits and tax returns. A federal judge has now temporarily blocked DOGE from that access.

The East Hartford congressman spoke for several minutes, arguing that President Donald Trump and others in the administration are seeking to circumvent accountability through both Congress and the courts.

“Now [Trump] is saying he’s not even accountable to the courts because he and the billionaire class have gotten together and said, ‘Don’t worry, no one on the Republican side in the House and Senate who control both the house and Senate is going to speak up,'” Larson said before he froze, adding several seconds later in a slower and deeper voice, “and challenge us.”

He remained silent for another 20 seconds before slowly continuing, “but we need to protect Americans’ privacy and their Social Security.” He resumed for a bit longer before the lawmaker presiding over the House informed him twice that his time expired.

Larson’s episode was reminiscent to those of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who froze twice while speaking with reporters in 2023. At the time, Monahan, the Capitol physician, had attributed McConnell’s episodes to his recovery from a concussion that he sustained from a fall.

McConnell, 82, stepped down from his role as Senate GOP leader in 2024 but will continue to serve out his term that ends January 2027.

Larson has represented the Hartford-area district since 1998. He easily won reelection to a 14th term during the November elections.

For years, Social Security has been a top issue for Larson, who serves as the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee.

Similar to the criticism in Larson’s floor speech, Democrats gathered Monday at the U.S. Social Security Administration headquarters in Maryland to protest against DOGE.

Trump recently said that Social Security “will not be touched” by the Musk-led department. But Democrats are wary with reports that Musk’s team is headed next to the Social Security agency.

“We need to know what role Elon Musk and DOGE — or I call it dodge because they dodge accountability — will have with the agency and with everyone’s hard-earned benefits,” Larson said at the beginning of his floor remarks.

