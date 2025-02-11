© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofits facing staffing challenges say state budget proposal is not enough

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:01 PM EST

Leaders of various nonprofits across Connecticut say chronic staffing issues within their organizations would be made worse if the state does not step in with an additional $19 million to make up for a lack of federal funding.

Fernando Muñiz is CEO of the nonprofit Community Solutions. It provides reentry services for people being released from prison. Muñiz said the lack of funding makes it difficult to offer employees a competitive salary.

“The things that we hear from our staff is that if they can make the same amount of money working for a big box retailer or, in food services or other kinds of things, for less stress than the work that we're asking them to do, many of them are choosing to do that,” Muñiz said.

Muñiz is one of several nonprofit leaders who spoke at the state capitol in Hartford Tuesday.

His concerns are echoed across Connecticut’s nonprofit sector. This comes after Governor Ned Lamont already proposed setting aside $157 million during his budget proposal earlier this month.

Muñiz said those challenges are the norm.

“In our survey of nonprofits, more than 80% of respondents say that they're actually experiencing these kinds of staffing challenges,” he said.

As a result, nonprofits say they’ve had to either reduce program availability or close them all together because of ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

Dan Osborne, CEO of Gilead Community Services, said his company has been forced to close down a treatment program for women who struggled with substance abuse. Osborne said that can be attributed to staffers leaving for more lucrative work.

“When we're competing with the state and other organizations that can pay much more than we can, we end up again with some of the most compassionate, amazing people who are doing the work because they love the people that we serve and they love the work that they're doing,” Osborne said “But it's not sustainable.”

Lamont said he would set aside over $150 million in his budget proposal for underfunded nonprofits. But, advocates say that won’t make up for the lack of funding they will receive once the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) ends in 2026.

They are now asking the governor for an additional $19 million on top of the funding he hopes to secure, to help make up for the loss.

State Senator Cathy Osten, a democrat, said many nonprofit heads have forgone pay increases.

“We see people who are at the top of these organizations taking pay cuts, not taking any increases in pay, looking at things comprehensively, saying that we need to take care of our people.”
News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.