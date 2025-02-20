© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT forms first 'End Homelessness Caucus' to push new initiatives

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:06 PM EST
State Rep. Kadeem Roberts and CEO of the Pacific House, which has homeless shelters in Fairfield County and Carmen Colon, speaking at the legislative office building about a new “End Homelessness Caucus” in Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2025.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
State Rep. Kadeem Roberts and CEO of the Pacific House, which has homeless shelters in Fairfield County and Carmen Colon, speaking at the legislative office building about a new “End Homelessness Caucus” in Hartford, Connecticut February 20, 2025.

Connecticut’s newly formed “End Homelessness Caucus” is working to find new ways to tackle the state’s rise in homelessness.

The caucus currently has about 30 members, from state legislators to advocates and stakeholders.

Democratic State Rep. Kadeem Roberts, who represents Norwalk, is co-chair of the caucus, along with Democratic State Rep. Laurie Sweet, of Hamden.

The caucus will share tactics to address homelessness statewide, according to Roberts.

“We're not just doing this in Fairfield County. We're doing this in 169 towns and cities, and that was like the biggest point of this,” Roberts said. “It's too many, far too many times we find out, OK, this is working here, but we don't know about it because we're not cohesive with one another.”

The caucus is pushing for the legislature to approve more than $33 million to support homeless services. It is also backing a bill that would ensure sleeping outdoors can’t be criminalized, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year.

The caucus is also looking for the approval of a bill establishing an interagency council on homelessness.

Roberts encouraged lawmakers, community advocates and housing providers to reach out if they are interested in participating in the bipartisan caucus.

Carmen Colon, chief executive officer of Pacific House, which provides shelter and emergency housing for men throughout Fairfield County, was one of the minds behind the creation of the caucus.

Collaboration is key to finding solutions and decreasing homelessness in Connecticut, according to Colon.

“We have to make sure that all the advocates across the state of Connecticut can join this effort, and that we have representation on this caucus from both sides of the aisle and that it is a caucus with at least 100 people in it to make sure that their constituents’ messages are heard loud and clear,” Colon said.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

