CT forms first 'End Homelessness Caucus' to push new initiatives

Connecticut’s newly formed “End Homelessness Caucus” is working to find new ways to tackle the state’s rise in homelessness.

The caucus currently has about 30 members, from state legislators to advocates and stakeholders.

Democratic State Rep. Kadeem Roberts, who represents Norwalk, is co-chair of the caucus, along with Democratic State Rep. Laurie Sweet, of Hamden.

The caucus will share tactics to address homelessness statewide, according to Roberts.

“We're not just doing this in Fairfield County. We're doing this in 169 towns and cities, and that was like the biggest point of this,” Roberts said. “It's too many, far too many times we find out, OK, this is working here, but we don't know about it because we're not cohesive with one another.”

The caucus is pushing for the legislature to approve more than $33 million to support homeless services. It is also backing a bill that would ensure sleeping outdoors can’t be criminalized, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year.

The caucus is also looking for the approval of a bill establishing an interagency council on homelessness.

Roberts encouraged lawmakers, community advocates and housing providers to reach out if they are interested in participating in the bipartisan caucus.

Carmen Colon, chief executive officer of Pacific House, which provides shelter and emergency housing for men throughout Fairfield County, was one of the minds behind the creation of the caucus.

Collaboration is key to finding solutions and decreasing homelessness in Connecticut, according to Colon.

“We have to make sure that all the advocates across the state of Connecticut can join this effort, and that we have representation on this caucus from both sides of the aisle and that it is a caucus with at least 100 people in it to make sure that their constituents’ messages are heard loud and clear,” Colon said.