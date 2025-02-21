© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Stanley versus Stanley in a copyright infringement case

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST
Stanley brand water bottles are displayed on a shelf in New York in 2024.
UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via G
/
Universal Images Group Editorial
Stanley brand water bottles are displayed on a shelf in New York in 2024.

Connecticut-based toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker is suing Stanley 1913, the Seattle company that makes trendy travel mugs involved in a recent safety recall.

The Stanley 1913 mugs have a logo depicting a bear with a crown. They have grown in popularity after being promoted by online influencers in recent years. The mugs are often sold in colors that coordinate with lipstick, or accessories like handbags and cellphone covers.

Stanley Black & Decker is known for its iconic yellow and black colors. For more than 150 years, the company has made hammers, saws and tape measures that pound, rip and drill.

In a filing in federal court in Connecticut earlier this week, Stanley Black & Decker says its trademark has been violated by the mug company.

The New Britain business says the mug-maker is breaking decades of previous agreements about how the Stanley name can be used, by identifying itself as just Stanley, instead of using the name Stanley PMI.

The mug company is owned by Pacific Market International and PMI WW Brands.

Stanley Black & Decker says its reputation was irreparably damaged by last year’s recall of millions of Stanley PMI’s products.

In December, PMI announced a recall of approximately 2.6 million Stanley-branded steel travel mugs. The company received nearly 100 complaints about lids coming loose, which led to dozens of burn injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Stanley PMI later offered free replacement lids for the affected products.

“PMI’s recent growth has been accompanied by several waves of negative press associating STANLEY with, for example, lead poisoning and burn hazards,” Stanley Black & Decker wrote in its lawsuit. “For example, in February 2024, PMI was sued by customers and there were widespread media reports regarding concerns that ‘Stanley’ failed to disclose that its products contained lead.”

While its products can contain lead, Stanley PMI says on its website that they meet U.S. regulatory standards and are safe.

But the tool company says some consumers – and even a reporter from “The New Yorker” – remain confused about which company makes the recalled mugs.

Stanley 1913 did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment. The company has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.

On its website, the Seattle-based travel mug maker says it was founded in 1913 by inventor William Stanley, Jr.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.