Connecticut lawmakers back prohibition on state agencies and local governments using foreign drones

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:37 AM EST
FILE - Seth Simonson, assistant professor/UAS curriculum lead for the North Dakota State College of Science, holds a Chinese-manufactured drone the college mainly uses for pilot training and photo and video collecting by students, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Jack Dura/AP
/
AP
FILE - Seth Simonson, assistant professor/UAS curriculum lead for the North Dakota State College of Science, holds a Chinese-manufactured drone the college mainly uses for pilot training and photo and video collecting by students, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

Connecticut lawmakers passed emergency legislation Tuesday prohibiting state agencies and municipalities from purchasing or using Chinese and Russian drones while also imposing restrictions on where drones can be operated in the state.

The bill comes amid bipartisan concern in Washington about possible threats to U.S. national security posed by foreign-adversary drones. Several states, including Tennessee and Florida, have already restricted the use of Chinese drones by their public agencies, including police and fire departments.

Under Connecticut's bill, which moves to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, certain state agencies and municipalities, as well as entities that contract with them, will be barred from purchasing prohibited drones after Oct. 1, 2026, and from using them after Oct. 1, 2028.

The state's Department Emergency Services and Public Protection, which includes the State Police, is prohibited from purchasing the drones beginning this year, after Oct. 1. The agency already implemented such a policy last year.

The bill bars people from operating a drone less than 250 feet above a critical infrastructure facility, such as an electrical generation facility or a prison. Violators could face up to nearly a year in prison, a fine of up to $2,000 or both. There are exceptions for workers using drones at those locations as part of their jobs.

Drones also cannot be equipped with deadly weapons or incendiary devices, under this legislation.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

