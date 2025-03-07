© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT’s Just Cause Eviction law expansion up for final vote

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 7, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST
FILE: A rally was held on Howe St in Bridgeport on April 15, 2024 in support of tenants undergoing evictions from an out of state landlord that has newly acquired their property.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A rally was held on Howe St in Bridgeport on April 15, 2024 in support of tenants undergoing evictions from an out of state landlord that has newly acquired their property.

After nearly six hours of deliberation, Connecticut’s Housing Committee approved legislation Thursday to expand tenants’ rights.

The existing Just Cause Eviction law protects residents who are at least 62 years old or have a disability, from being evicted from their home without being given a reason, such as nonpayment of rent or a violation of the lease agreement.

Under the proposed expansion, all tenants of buildings with five or more units for at least one year would be protected from evictions without cause.

Housing Committee Chair Rep. Antonio Felipe, a Democrat from Bridgeport, voted in favor of the bill.

Felipe said he isn’t aware of a single person who opposed the bill that wasn’t a landlord or representing landlords.

“We don't want to vehemently hurt landlords. We don't want to put people in the position to leave our state, but we definitely want to make sure that renters can stay in warm beds and warm homes,” Felipe said.

FILE: Representative Antonio Felipe, Bridgeport as Lawmakers gather at the Capitol Building in Hartford for the first day of the legislative session on January 8, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Representative Antonio Felipe, Bridgeport as Lawmakers gather at the Capitol Building in Hartford for the first day of the legislative session on January 8, 2025.

Republican lawmakers proposed more than a dozen amendments to the bill watering down the language, none of which passed.

Expansion of Just Cause was approved by the Housing Committee during last year’s shortened legislative session, but was not raised for final vote by the General Assembly.

Many legislators who voted against the bill expressed concerns over the adverse effect it may have on “mom and pop” landlords and how it may dissuade other corporate landlords from investing in Connecticut.

Republican State Sen. Rob Sampson, who represents Waterbury and several surrounding towns, opposed the bill.

Sampson urged the committee to focus on the other bills up for a vote.

“Some of them actually are going to benefit the housing situation in the state of Connecticut. This is not one of them. This is not going to help. This is going to make the situation worse,” Sampson said.

FILE: State Senator Rob Sampson speaks at a press conference at which Connecticut Republicans discussed a new proposal to reform the Trust Act.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State Senator Rob Sampson speaks at a press conference at which Connecticut Republicans discussed a new proposal to reform the Trust Act.

The bill's latest approval is a win for anyone concerned about housing stability and affordability, according to Connecticut Tenants Union Vice President Luke Melonakos-Harrison.

"This bill will protect tenants from abuses of power, discourage predatory and profiteering rental practices, and ensure that hundreds of thousands more Connecticut residents can enjoy the peace of mind that only comes from a stable home," Melonakos-Harrison said.

The bill is up for a full General Assembly vote next, starting with the state’s House of Representatives.
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.