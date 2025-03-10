Stamford lawmakers share legislative priorities with concerned residents

Members of the Stamford House Democratic Delegation gathered with residents at the Ferguson Library Thursday and shared their priorities for the current legislative session.

Issues surrounding reproductive health care, federal budget cuts and climate change sparked discussion on how Stamford delegates plan to prioritize their budget this year.

Affordable housing a recurring issue

One resident questioned if Stamford delegates were doing anything to support affordable housing, mentioning the substantial cost of living and increasing rent.

Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Jacobson challenged other communities to do more to prioritize affordable homes.

“"To make sure that more of our neighbors are doing their fair share, because we here in town are doing more than our share and it’s still hurting us,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said Stamford is currently in a “bonafide housing crisis.”

“Houses that used to go for $500,000 are now on the market for [$900,000] and they’re going for cash only, no inspection,” Jacobson said.

In recent years, Stamford has boosted its affordable housing initiatives. In 2020, the city created an Affordable Housing Trust Fund designed to preserve existing affordable homes and ramp up affordable housing creation.

Residents wonder about local impact of federal budget cuts

Stamford resident Tony Sanchez wanted to know more about potential federal budget cuts to local programs.

State Rep. Corey Paris said the delegation is unsure of what a “plan B” would look like. The delegation will likely not hear back from the federal government until May, Paris said.

In response to a question about state action on federal budget cuts, Democratic State Rep. Hubert Delany responded there is still legislation lawmakers can pass to fight against it.

Matthew Blumenthal, a Democratic state representative also representing Stamford, acknowledged lawmakers will have to make some hard decisions, but said Connecticut is in a strong fiscal position.

“Because of the responsible financial decisions we've made over the past 10 years or so, we are in one of the best positions to weather a storm like this,” Blumenthal said.

He added that Connecticut currently has $4.1 billion in its rainy day fund.

Concerns continue over women’s reproductive rights

Passionate residents also approached the podium to address concerns over possible federal legislative changes being made to climate change initiatives, and women’s reproductive health.

Blumenthal said fighting for reproductive health is a must. He said the delegation will make it clear to the legislature that “a national abortion ban is not something America wants.”

Sharon Walker, chief executive officer of the Rowan Center, a sexual assault resource center in Fairfield County, broadened the topic of reproductive health by underscoring the severity of sexual assault and the need to fund relevant resources.

"And now we’re, you know, faced with federal freezing cuts,” Walker said.

“If all else fails with the federal government,” Rep. Paris said, “we need to make sure we have a plan B so that services like reproductive rights and certainly services to survivors, because they’re not always victims, are still first and foremost for all of our young people and all of our families and all of our people here in the state of Connecticut.”

Delegates encouraged residents to reach out to them directly regarding any issues they would like to discuss further.