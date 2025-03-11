CT plan to convert empty motels into apartments gains mixed support

A proposed bill aimed at addressing Connecticut’s housing crisis would convert empty motels into multi-family housing.

The proposed bill, being considered by the state’s Planning and Development Committee, was recently discussed during a public hearing Monday.

Under the bill, empty motels can be converted to multi-family housing statewide as-of-right. This means the developer would not need a special permit or approval by the local zoning board.

Housing advocates say converting motels to long-term housing is an opportunity to take advantage of underutilized spaces. They say it would also streamline the zoning process to get the apartments converted quicker.

“Motels are already being used for housing, including for rentals monthly or longer,” Jim Heckman of CT Realtors wrote in support of the bill. “A motel can often be a municipal eyesore in need of renovation and this proposal can result in significant improvements to an existing housing unit, including the potential for ownership not just rental use.”

Samuel Gold, executive director of RiverCOG, the municipal planning organization for the lower river valley, is against the bill. Gold argued that motels already play an important role in housing.

“Motels typically are the housing of last resort and play an essential role for many connected residents dealing with emergency situations and are otherwise facing homelessness,” Gold said.

The proposal has mixed reviews, with housing advocates in support of adding more options to the market. Those against the proposal say the as-of-right nature takes away the local zoning board’s power.

The proposal’s language lacks detail, but says the motel must be an existing, freestanding facility, and the owner has informed the municipality that it has been vacant for a period of at least 90 days.

The language in the bill is too broad for John Guszkowski, a land use and community development planner. Guszkowski attended the Planning and Development Committee’s public hearing where he spoke against the bill.

He argues it doesn’t take into account the environment where some motels for conversion exist and the demand for housing in different parts of the state.

“To treat those completely the same, and say all commercial uses, all multi motel uses, should just be converted without any additional input or consideration from the local commission, I think, is going a little bit too far,” Guszkowski said.

Several similar bills being considered by the Planning and Development and Housing Committees aim to convert unused commercial spaces, like offices and hotels, into housing, have gained support.