Community health centers in CT take legal action over Medicaid reimbursements

Community health centers in Connecticut took legal action against the state Tuesday over reimbursements they say are too low to cover the cost of services for Medicaid-insured patients.

The Community Health Center Association of Connecticut (CHC/ACT) filed a Declaratory Ruling Request with the state Department of Social Services (DSS). The request centers on DSS’s legal obligations for setting and revising Medicaid reimbursement rates for Connecticut’s health centers.

“Unfortunately, the financial strain on our health centers has reached a point where vital services are at risk,” Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington, and chair of the board of directors of CHC/ACT, said in a statement.

Connecticut’s community health centers provide medical, dental and behavioral health care to more than 440,000 of the state’s most economically marginalized residents, according to a statement from CHC/ACT. On average, 60% of patients at community health centers statewide have Medicaid coverage, where their care cannot be denied.

“After great effort made by the [Federally Qualified Health Centers] FQHCs to work with DSS and reach resolution, the offer made by DSS offers inadequate rate adjustments, failing to address the FQHCs’ financial concerns, and requires them to surrender their due process rights under the law,” CHC/ACT said in a statement.

The statement further said community health centers were cutting services, freezing hiring and using up their savings because Medicaid reimbursement rates have not been adequately updated for nearly 24 years.

In a statement to Connecticut Public, DSS acknowledged receipt of the request and said it will be “analyzing and responding in due course.”