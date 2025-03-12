© 2025 Connecticut Public

Community health centers in CT take legal action over Medicaid reimbursements

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
FILE: A man receives medical care from Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center’s street medicine team, who provide healthcare for unhoused people in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven. The team has seen a surge health care needs from people in the community.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A man receives medical care from Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center’s street medicine team, who provide healthcare for unhoused people in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven. The team has seen a surge health care needs from people in the community.

Community health centers in Connecticut took legal action against the state Tuesday over reimbursements they say are too low to cover the cost of services for Medicaid-insured patients.

The Community Health Center Association of Connecticut (CHC/ACT) filed a Declaratory Ruling Request with the state Department of Social Services (DSS). The request centers on DSS’s legal obligations for setting and revising Medicaid reimbursement rates for Connecticut’s health centers.

“Unfortunately, the financial strain on our health centers has reached a point where vital services are at risk,” Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health and Wellness Center of Greater Torrington, and chair of the board of directors of CHC/ACT, said in a statement.

Connecticut’s community health centers provide medical, dental and behavioral health care to more than 440,000 of the state’s most economically marginalized residents, according to a statement from CHC/ACT. On average, 60% of patients at community health centers statewide have Medicaid coverage, where their care cannot be denied.

“After great effort made by the [Federally Qualified Health Centers] FQHCs to work with DSS and reach resolution, the offer made by DSS offers inadequate rate adjustments, failing to address the FQHCs’ financial concerns, and requires them to surrender their due process rights under the law,” CHC/ACT said in a statement.

The statement further said community health centers were cutting services, freezing hiring and using up their savings because Medicaid reimbursement rates have not been adequately updated for nearly 24 years.

In a statement to Connecticut Public, DSS acknowledged receipt of the request and said it will be “analyzing and responding in due course.”
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
