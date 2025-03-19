© 2025 Connecticut Public

Connecticut politicians rally with Medicaid advocates in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kaily Martinez
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
Hundreds gatherd at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Hundreds gatherd at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.

Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation rallied at the state Capitol in Hartford Tuesday, alongside those who support saving Medicaid and Social Security from potential federal funding cuts.

House lawmakers in Washington narrowly passed a GOP budget resolution last month, calling for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $2 trillion in spending cuts, according to previous reporting by Connecticut Public.

The budget resolution can direct certain committees to reduce spending on programs like SNAP and Medicaid, which are a lifeline for low-income families, children and people with disabilities, according to U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Murphy, a Democrat, spoke before the crowd reminding them of how crucial Medicaid is for many people.

“It insures the disabled, the vulnerable, the dispossessed,” Murphy said. “But it also insures millions of working families all across this country, people who go to work for a living but their company doesn’t pay them enough to afford health care.”
Sen. Blumenthal holds up a sign that says “People over profit” at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid at the Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Sen. Blumenthal holds up a sign that says “People over profit” at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid at the Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told the crowd that veterans' health care is at risk as well because of the mass termination of employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Blumenthal, a Democrat, reminded rallygoers that if veterans cannot seek care at Veterans Association medical centers, they will likely depend on Medicaid.

“This kind of turnout sends a message. Donald Trump and Elon Musk, we’re not going to allow you to get away with cutting Medicaid, because it is American health care,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal also said residents may see an increase in taxes if the federal government stops funding Medicaid.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, was among those rallying in support of Medicaid.

“These are our neighbors, our friends, families that we know, they are now in danger,” DeLauro said. “My friends, Medicaid is in mortal danger.”
Kaily Martinez
Kaily Martinez is a 2025 Larry Lunden News Intern at Connecticut Public.


She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Minor in Human Development and Family Studies.



During her time as an undergraduate student, Kaily wrote for the Life section of The Daily Campus, UConn’s student newspaper. She covered everything from campus events to movie reviews. Her work has also been published through the Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative.



Kaily is now searching for her beat and is ready to pursue her next venture in journalism.

See stories by Kaily Martinez

