Full ride for first responders, University of New Haven and West Haven announce new partnership

Jacob Urban is a training officer at West Haven Fire Department. He received his associate’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, but says he was unable to pursue a bachelor’s because of the duties of his profession.

This fall, Urban will attend University of New Haven (UNH) under a full-ride scholarship.

“Having this opportunity is going to be huge, not just for myself but other first responders,” Urban said.

Urban is excited about a new partnership between UNH and the city of West Haven. Beginning this fall, all West Haven police officers, firefighters and dispatchers can attend UNH with a full scholarship.

“I think this is going to be the thing that really helps us get the education we need,” Urban said.

West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer and UNH president Jens Frederickson made the announcement about the collaboration alongside West Haven public safety officials Thursday.

Mayor Borer acknowledged that typically university funding does not go toward supporting the city where it is located. She is hopeful this new step will be a way of giving back.

“Universities are designated nontaxable, and our city is designated distressed,” Borer said. “So the question became, ‘how do we make this partnership a little more equitable?’ We believe we have accomplished this through this creative partnering.”

Through the program, first responders can pursue a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in any field. In addition, graduating high school seniors in West Haven are offered a fifty percent 50% scholarship to the university.

“I believe education is about creating opportunities and opening doors,” said Neil Cavallaro, West Haven Superintendent of Schools. “This offer gets us closer to accomplishing that mission.”

It is difficult for firefighters and other service workers to attend a four-year college due to personal or professional obligations. Many simply do not have the time, according to James O’Brien, West Haven’s Fire Chief.

Urban will be one of the first workers to take advantage of the scholarship. With his own children at home, he hopes to showcase the power of higher education and lay the foundation for future first responders.

“I think we’re a bit behind the times where that degree isn’t necessarily the [easiest] thing or the most financially feasible thing for everyone,” Urban said. “I think this really shows how much more attainable this is.“

While Urban is unsure what he wants to study, he plans to focus on something public service related.

Urban and Borer said this initiative is a great opportunity for officer retention. Borer focused on its impact on the West Haven community.

“We have to tell a better story about what the University of New Haven brings to West Haven,” she said.

