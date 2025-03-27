© 2025 Connecticut Public

'Feels just like home': At Hartford center, blind artisans weave – and form community

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon,
Eric AasenAyannah Brown
Published March 27, 2025 at 9:47 AM EDT
Updated March 27, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT

Joanna Bolduc thought she had scratched her cornea. Her eye doctor noticed a pigmentary change in her eyes. She would soon lose her sight.

“It was like life slipping away with my eyes,” she said.

During the Sept. 11 attacks, Bolduc put her face close to the TV screen to find out what was happening. Christmas in 2001 was the last Christmas she could see.

But then she discovered the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center, which teaches the craft of hand-weaving. Their artisan program teaches weaving to people who are blind or visually-impaired, as well as to anyone who is 55 and older. The items they help make are sold at the center and online.

People who are blind or visually impaired want to be creative. And the weaving center is a place where they can express that creativity, creating the colorful fabrics that volunteer sewers then turn into clothing, home decor and towels – a wool and silk wrap in shades of blue; a neck-warming cowl in red and blue crafted from bamboo; a wool rug featuring a cityscape and a sunset.

The artisans weave – and they form a community.

“Life was rough until I found the weaving center,” Bolduc said. “I don’t know if I'd be here today without it.”

The center was founded in 2009 after a weaving program closed at the Oak Hill School for the Blind. Supporters wanted to fill the social void left from the school closure. Volunteers place fabric thread on the looms, the devices used for weaving. Once the artisans complete their weaving, a volunteer sewing team takes over, transforming the material into products.

Artisan weavers Joanna Bolduc and Ana Cueva joking as Joanna feels the texture and thread count of the fabric Ana is creating at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.
Joe Amon
/
Screen capture / Connecticut Public
Artisan weavers Joanna Bolduc and Ana Cuevas joke as Bolduc feels the texture and thread count of the fabric Cuevas is creating at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.

“Our mission is to enrich lives through hand-weaving,” said Ann Kollegger, the weaving center’s executive director.

Artisans who are visually impaired use their sense of touch to work with the looms. Bolduc wears slippers so she can feel the treadles, foot-powered pedals used to operate the loom. Some write in Braille to list their sequences, reading them back as they use the loom.

Bolduc can keep track of simpler patterns in her head. For harder patterns, she records each element on a digital recorder.

“I play a little bit, weave a little bit,” she said. “And you get through your pattern.”

If Bolduc gets frustrated as she weaves, there are aides to help. But often, she can weave by herself.

“The best way I can describe it is being in a convertible on a highway on a sunny day,” she said. “You just flow. You just get in the zone and you’re just at peace. You’re centered. And you just go.”

Volunteer Jacob Baker is helping artisan weaver Louise Pollio who is totally blind of Wethersfield searching for a problem in the weave of the fabric she felt while creating a project on a medium size loom at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.
Joe Amon
/
Screen capture / Connecticut Public
Volunteer and weaver Jacob Baker helps artisan weaver Louise Pollio, who is blind, as they search for a problem in the weave of the fabric she felt while creating a project on a medium-sized loom at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.

Jacob Baker, a volunteer, does many tasks at the center. But he enjoys the meticulous, time-consuming work of threading many individual heddles as he dresses the looms. The close delicate finger work is something that some could find quite unnerving.

“I find it calming,” Baker said. “I'm in my happy place.”

The volunteers and staff strive to make the center a special space. And artisan weavers like Ana Cuevas are appreciative.

“Sometimes it is easy to lose yourself and forget about the fact that there are kind people in the world,” she said. “I would say this place has a ton of kind people that come and make this possible.”

Artisan weaver Ana Cueva asks studio manager Sally Mullen for a bit of help with her project on a medium size loom during a busy session at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.
Ayannah Brown
/
Screen capture / Connecticut Public
Artisan weaver Ana Cuevas asks studio manager Sally Mullen for help with her project on a medium-sized loom during a busy session at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.

For artisan weaver Derrick Lewis, the center is a supportive, inviting place.

“It feels just like home," Lewis said. "You’re surrounding yourself with friends and other weavers so it does feel like you’re around people you can trust. You can joke with them, have fun with them, socialize with them.

“It does feel like home.”

Artisan weaver Derrick Lewis reading a design card made out in braille while creating the fabric for a larger project on a medium size loom at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.
Joe Amon
/
Screen capture / Connecticut Public
Artisan weaver Derrick Lewis reads a design card made out in braille while creating the fabric for a larger project on a medium-sized loom at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center.

Learn more

View more of Connecticut Public's original Mini Docs here.
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon
Eric Aasen
Eric Aasen is executive editor at Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS service. He leads the newsroom, including editors, reporters, producers and newscasters, and oversees all local news, including radio, digital and television platforms. Eric joined Connecticut Public in 2022 from KERA, the NPR/PBS member station in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he served as managing editor and digital news editor. He's directed coverage of several breaking news events and edited and shaped a variety of award-winning broadcast and digital stories. In 2023, Connecticut Public earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage that explored 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, as well as five regional Murrow Awards. In 2023 and 2024, Connecticut Public earned regional Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence. In 2015, Eric helped lead a KERA team that won a national Online Journalism Award. In 2017, KERA earned a station-record eight regional Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence. Eric joined KERA after more than a decade as a reporter at The Dallas Morning News. A Minnesota native, Eric has wanted to be a journalist since he was in the third grade. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from DePauw University in Indiana, where he earned a political science degree. He and his wife, a Connecticut native, have a daughter and a son, as well as a dog and three cats.
See stories by Eric Aasen
Ayannah Brown
See stories by Ayannah Brown

