© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigating 'melee' inside Hartford church that left 1 shot and 1 stabbed

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:21 PM EDT
FILE: A close up image of a Hartford police vehicle.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A close up image of a Hartford police vehicle.

Hartford police are investigating after a shooting during a funeral Friday morning inside the Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church on Main Street.

Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet and another person was stabbed. Both injuries are non-life threatening. The incidents stemmed from an altercation between family members, police said.

“This was not an attack on the church in any way,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “This was … an argument inside, that turned physical, that turned into a melee.”

Multiple rounds were fired inside and outside the church and two firearms were recovered, Boisvert said.

There were an estimated 150 people in attendance at the funeral.

“As you can imagine — you’re attending a funeral and this happens,” he said. “So yeah, a lot of people alarmed. Thank God nobody was killed.”

Connecticut Public's Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.