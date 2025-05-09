Police investigating 'melee' inside Hartford church that left 1 shot and 1 stabbed

Hartford police are investigating after a shooting during a funeral Friday morning inside the Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church on Main Street.

Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet and another person was stabbed. Both injuries are non-life threatening. The incidents stemmed from an altercation between family members, police said.

“This was not an attack on the church in any way,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “This was … an argument inside, that turned physical, that turned into a melee.”

Multiple rounds were fired inside and outside the church and two firearms were recovered, Boisvert said.

There were an estimated 150 people in attendance at the funeral.

“As you can imagine — you’re attending a funeral and this happens,” he said. “So yeah, a lot of people alarmed. Thank God nobody was killed.”

Connecticut Public's Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.