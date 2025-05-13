© 2025 Connecticut Public

Former state office buildings to be transformed into affordable housing in downtown Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
The groundbreaking of Trinity Street Apartments, the transformation of vacant former state office buildings om Hartford to 104 mixed-income apartments.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
An artist's rendering on an easel at a groundbreaking ceremony shows the Trinity Street Apartments (behind), after their transformation to 104 mixed-income apartments.

Two buildings which once housed nearly a dozen state agencies in Hartford will soon be the place more than one hundred families call home.

The buildings on Trinity Street sit next door to the state capitol and overlook Bushnell Park.

Nicholas Hoffer, with KeyBank Real Estate Capital, one of the project’s investors, wants the buildings to become a safe and inspiring future home.

“I have a romantic vision of a little girl growing up in one of those windows looking out at this beautiful, gold building, and she's gonna tell her mom, ‘One day I want to grow up and I want to do something important with my life,’” Hoffer said.

The offices will be divvied up and remodeled into 104 apartments, of varying affordability. Eighty-three of the units will be market rate, with the remaining 21 reserved for renters earning 50% or 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

With the state in a housing crisis, renters need more options than market rate, Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

“These affordable units, that will be in this building, are for families and individuals that are making between $40,000 to $60,000,” Mosquera-Bruno said.

The buildings will also be well constructed and designed,Mosquera-Bruno said. All residents regardless of income level should be able to afford such a beautiful place in the downtown area, she said..

The apartments are expected to be complete in early 2027. Along the buildings’ ground floor, 4,000 square feet of retail space is reserved for dining and shopping.

.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Located across from The Capitol, 20 and 30 Trinity once housed eleven state agencies, including the Offices of the Secretary of the State, the Chief Public Defender and the Child Advocate.

Eleven state agencies, including the Offices of the Secretary of the State, the Chief Public Defender, the Child Advocate and the state watchdog agencies, used to have offices in the buildings, but have since relocated throughout Hartford.

In recent decades, Hartford’s population has decreased by about 40%, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Projects like the Trinity Street apartments are what will boost the city’s population once again, Lamont said.

“Everybody wants to be in Hartford. You got a lot of housing going on here, going on down the street with Bushnell over there, right down there, next to the ballpark. This is a good thing,” Lamont said. “This is how you get young people here, vibrancy here, housing projects just like this, where young people can get a good start.”

Lamont’s administration is working on ways to make the housing construction process simpler, with the goal of enticing developers and getting towns on board with the construction. The Trinity Street apartments did benefit from a state brownfield remediation grant and a historic rehabilitation tax credit.

With the removal of the Transfer Act, which requires the disclosure of a property’s certain environmental condition, environmental permitting was sped up, Lamont said.

“We take care of a lot of the brownfields before the developers come so you can take some of that risk off the table,” Lamont said of other recent changes. “In terms of housing, especially in some of our more suburban towns that aren't quite as open. We're saying, ‘Look, you tell us where you want the housing to go. Zone it accordingly. Get it going, and we'll give you some relaxation.’”

The apartments will provide housing for more than 100 families and are expected to be complete in early 2027.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public

Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

