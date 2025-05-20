© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT nonprofit creates zoning guide to help housing advocates spur change

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:32 PM EDT
FILE: A woman walks up the stairs to a newly renovated unit in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A woman walks up the stairs to a newly renovated unit in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk.

The complexity surrounding state zoning laws can seem insurmountable for those who want to create change in their communities and see more affordable housing constructed.

Open Communities Alliance, a nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to amending discriminatory policies and actions based on income, race and ethnicity, recently released a guide to help affordable housing advocates. The guide is designed to help them better understand where to start when addressing zoning codes.

The goal is to create inclusive housing opportunities for all residents and undo housing segregation. The racial upheaval of 2020 inspired the new guide, according to Erin Boggs, executive director of Open Communities Alliance.

“It really picked up post the murder of George Floyd, where you started to see a lot of activism at the local community level all across Connecticut, and the focus of some of that has been on changing local municipal zoning rules and processes and open communities,” Boggs said.

But advocates struggled to make sense of what the state needed and where to start.

“We found that there were big holes in what people knew about the zoning process and organizing and how to make change in their municipality,” Boggs said.

A change in local zoning would allow developers to construct more affordable housing across the state, bringing rent costs down, according to the Alliance.

Rents have increased 20% since 2021, and the median home cost in Connecticut has risen 36% since 2020.

The guide helps advocates, whether first-time activists or more organized groups, understand and navigate state zoning laws. It will better educate them on ways to challenge political roadblocks that may prevent affordable housing creation.

“The kinds of groups that we encountered that inspired us to put this guide together were local groups started by individuals who really care about affordable housing, often starting from a racial equity perspective, but also thinking about the impact on declining school enrollments and the need for seniors to downsize,” Boggs said.

The guide also explores what developers look for when proposing new affordable housing projects.

Making change at a local level is more attainable than people often realize, Open Communities Alliance Policy Director Hugh Bailey said.

“Zoning is local. It's done at the local level. It's done on a small scale, project by project in a lot of cases. And the number of people who are making these decisions is pretty small in most cases talking about a seven person board,” Bailey said.
Tags
News Latest NewsBlack Voices
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.