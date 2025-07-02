CT’s Haitian community anxious over status of TPS program

Members of Connecticut’s Haitian community say it hasn’t been easy following the twists and turns of their legal status as the federal program that protects them hangs in the balance once again.

Immacula Cann, a Stratford resident and American citizen, has been in touch with Haitians in the U.S. who have Temporary Protected Status.

“You just can't keep up,” Cann said. “That is putting tremendous stress and fear on a lot of people.”

A federal court judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration’s order to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitians ahead of schedule, calling it unlawful. The status is given to people unable to return to their countries of origin due to credible threats to their safety.

The constant back and forth, between legal wins and setbacks, has been difficult for many in the community, according to Cann, one of an estimated 20,000 Connecticut residents with Haitian ancestry. Other advocates say while they are happy with the order, they are still uncertain over their futures in Connecticut, where many have become deeply integrated in their communities.

The designation applies to countries experiencing a crisis, like civil unrest or natural disasters. The designation has been available for Haitians since 2010, following a significant earthquake.

Guy Bocicaut, a real estate broker in Norwalk, is Haitian American. He also runs a service processing passport applications for the Haitian Consulate in New York. Over the last few days, he said he’s had difficult conversations with people looking to return to Haiti. That’s as the Trump administration had announced in late June that Haitian nationals with TPS needed to leave the country by early September. Their TPS status had been set to expire in February 2026.

Then Bocicaut heard about the judge’s ruling late Tuesday. People in his own personal network reacted with relief, but they’re still anxious.

“This is just a delay, a temporary delay, that's all it is,” Bocicaut said.

‘What keeps me going’

The Trump administration says Haiti no longer meets TPS criteria, saying it’s safe for citizens to return. Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince issued a travel advisory in late June , advising Americans not to travel to the country.

Bocicaut disagreed with the administration’s position, referencing the ongoing security crisis, the result of decades of mismanagement and authoritarianism, a direct consequence of American and French intervention in the country, according to NPR , and a sore point for many in the Haitian diaspora.

“Whoever in the government says that it's no longer dangerous, I like them to take a trip to Haiti and walk if they can, walk downtown in Port-au-Prince for 30 minutes without any fear for their safety, then they can come back and convince me it's no longer dangerous,” Bocicaut said.

Both Bocicaut and Cann said they will continue to advocate for their communities, including reaching out to state officials for support and participating in “know your rights” workshops.

Bocicaut said he has his eye on next year’s midterm elections.

“That's what keeps me going,” he said. “I still believe that there are enough Americans of good will that can put us back to where we need to be.”

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich serves hundreds of Haitian nationals. CEO Rachel Kornfeld says she has had conversations with their employers now scrambling to figure out next steps including whether to keep them on as staff.

While her organization continues to advocate for those with ties to Haiti, Kornfeld says it’s difficult to stay optimistic.

“There is a realism here that none of us can get around, and that's that we cannot guarantee anything,” Kornfeld told Connecticut Public before Tuesday’s court ruling. “As the changes are coming so quickly and so drastically, with such lack of compassion and care for humanity, it's very hard even for professionals to reassure our clients.”

Contributing to communities

Efforts to end Temporary Protected Status have harmed communities that are now vital members of the state’s labor force, especially in health care, Kornfeld said.

“They're already contributing to their community, their churches, they're already paying taxes,” Bocicaut said. “So keeping them here will help more than it will hurt the states.”

Connecticut’s Haitian community, he said, has a brief respite. But that hasn’t stopped people from contacting him, asking about the possibility of going back to Haiti. He recalled how one parent recently asked about ensuring the well-being of their child, an American citizen by birth, unwilling to send them to live in a country racked by violence.

“Who will be taking care of the kid?” Bocicaut said. “Who will be looking in to see who will be responsible, who will take custody of the kid for them?”

