Bridgeport Mayor Ganim wants probe into pardon granted to man convicted in mother and son’s killing

The pardoning of a Bridgeport man convicted for conspiring to kill a mother and her 8-year -old son, by then president Joe Biden, has led to harsh criticism by Mayor Joe Ganim and other city officials. They’re asking for an investigation over the legality of the pardons, despite longstanding legal precedent over presidential authority in granting pardons.

While speaking to the media Thursday, Mayor Ganim questioned the pardon.

“How could this happen,” Ganim said. “How could the former president, with clear mind, actually sign this type of pardon for this individual; unspeakable, and then to look at what may have happened?”

Adrian Peeler was convicted of conspiracy to convict murder in the 1999 killings of , 8-year-old, Leroy “BJ” Brown Jr. and his mother, Karen Clarke. “BJ” was scheduled to testify against Peeler’s brother Russell Peeler, who authorities say killed Clarke’s boyfriend in a drive-by shooting while “BJ” was in the car. He along with his mother were killed in their apartment, Ganim said, which made national headlines and spurred the creation of the state’s witness protection program.

Peeler was sentenced to death, but was later resentenced to 25 years after the state abolished the death penalty. The witness protection program, created after the murders, offers protections to witnesses of crimes, tailored to their needs, according to the state.

Peeler’s pardon, first announced earlier this year, was for a 35 year sentence on a federal drug charges in a separate case. The pardon led to sharp criticism from several state and federal lawmakers, who claimed granting Peeler clemency was insensitive and harmful.

Now Ganim said Peeler’s release from prison could endanger the community if he returns to Bridgeport. Ganim said Peeler’s whereabouts are unknown as of Thursday, but said it’s possible he is back in Connecticut.

“People are scared,” Ganim said. “We've gotten the calls from victims advocates. I cannot and won't speak on behalf of the family, but the second hand, what we have is this is not, certainly something that adds any comfort.”

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter was a sergeant back when the murders happened, when the city was a much more dangerous place for residents. He openly asked if Peeler’s pardon could be rescinded.

“If there's some way that this could be reversed, it needs to be reversed,” Porter said.

But Porter may not have much recourse, yet. Questions over the legality of presidential pardons are not new, with recent examples being the pardoning of participants in the January 6th insurrection, to former president Joe Biden’s pardoning of his immediate family.

The U.S. Supreme Court largely settled the matter by stating congress had little power to restrict presidential pardons. President Donald Trump claimed Biden’s pardons are invalid citing the use of an autopen, but the U.S. Department of Justice announced, during then-president George W. Bush’s administration, pardons signed by autopen, were legal, more than twenty years ago. It is unclear if Biden used one to sign Peeler’s pardon.

That hasn’t stopped Ganim from repeating questions over the legality of Biden’s pardons similar to attacks by Republican members of congress, who questioned Biden's mental acuity when he signed the pardons. Biden defended his actions and claimed the attacks are to distract from Trump’s actions in office, during a recent interview with the New York Times.

“We're demanding answers from the federal government, demand answers from those that signed, if it was the President to sign this, if he delegated that authority illegally,” Ganim said.