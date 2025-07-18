© 2025 Connecticut Public

Groton considers housing boost to accommodate Naval Submarine Base and Electric Boat employees

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
Private beach in Groton, Connecticut on August 17, 2022
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Private beach in Groton, Connecticut on August 17, 2022

Groton is in need of more than 6,000 additional new homes to accommodate a rise in staff at Electric Boat and the Naval Submarine Base.

The town is partnering with environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group to commission a study which will determine the best way to increase Groton’s housing stock, according to Jeff Davis, the group’s senior planner.

“A lot of the people who are taking these jobs are choosing not to live in Groton, which means you have a lot of commuters and not as many people as the town might hope to settle in, make roots and become part of the civic community in Groton,” Davis said.

Electric Boat and the sub base are bringing more people to the area, but the lack of housing prevents employees from living in Groton , Davis said.

One of the drivers of the need for more housing is the decrease in household size, but adding more condos, townhomes and apartments will boost affordability.

“If there are more opportunities for housing in that range, they tend to be more naturally affordable, and they tend to meet needs for smaller households,” Davis said. “As we've seen throughout the region and including in Groton, household sizes are shrinking.”

The study's recommendations will build on the existing relationship between Groton and the Naval Submarine Base.

"A lot of the housing that the Navy has already built meets the definition of missing middle housing," Davis said. "There are a number of three units, four units, up to six units attached throughout these neighborhoods. They work. They provide a really great alternative for, not only people who work at the Navy, but anyone if there are extra housing on a given year it becomes available to the general public."

Groton has a population of about 39,000 people, and about 27,000 people are employed in the town.

However, they live elsewhere, according to the town’s Director of Planning and Development Services Jonathan Reiner.

“Of those 27,000 jobs, 82% of those people commute here. So we have a really high commuting pattern of people,” Reiner said. “It's a lot of commuters, a lot of driving. It's a lot of impact, greenhouse gasses and other things.”

The study is being funded by the Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. It will determine which types of housing would be best for Groton and where it should be constructed. Research from the study will also be used to make recommendations for local zoning changes.

In 2021, the town conducted a housing study that found Groton was in need of about 4,000 housing units. An update of the study in 2023 determined the need was closer to 6,500, Reiner said.

“With prices going up and rents going up, it's putting the squeeze on a lot of our traditional middle income families,” Reiner said. “How can we get to this missing middle housing? The housing that is not subsidized by the government, that's not high end, but just somewhere in kind of that middle price point.”

A public meeting for residents’ input will be scheduled for this fall, with the report to be completed by next summer.

"What makes this project so exciting is that we’re not starting from scratch. Groton has a rich history of responding to local housing needs,” Groton Land Use Planner Bryce Kelly said. “This history, combined with the expertise and ingenuity of Horsley Witten and their team, will undoubtedly help the town make meaningful steps towards filling the gaps in housing development."
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

