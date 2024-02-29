Fairfield County

-
Although no date has yet been announced, a public meeting is being planned to coincide with the expiration of several trust board members.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim won another term in office Tuesday, ending an election contest that was upended by allegations of voting misconduct by Ganim’s supporters.
Governor Ned Lamont endorsed Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim Tuesday while touring a city high school being constructed, a week before the city’s mayoral election.
The Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum, located inside a cape style house near Stratford’s downtown, is looking to move into a bigger location.
Darien will open Great Island to public Friday, March 1, in a soft opening with restrictions.
Molina leads the police department’s behavioral health unit which connects residents with mental health resources. Through this role Molina has built deep and long lasting connections with the city’s Latino population, many of whom grew up distrustful of police in their home countries.
With a focus on values, discipline, and respect, Arrayanes soccer school teaches a diverse group of three to 18-year-old students, including second-generation Hispanic and caucasian children.
Master chocolatier Benoit Racquet describes what makes Belgian chocolate special and Ramin Ganeshram explains the (dark) history of chocolate. Plus, ethically sourced chocolate bars you can feel good about buying.
At the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, the late artist's legacy is kept alive and "wild" by a team of experts. This hour, we hear from them just after the posthumous release of the picture book, "Ten Little Rabbits."
Army officials announced Thursday the agency will discontinue development of its Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program.