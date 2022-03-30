Connecticut lawmakers weighing two bills that could improve school air quality

Connecticut legislators may soon consider two bills that could help improve air quality in Connecticut schools.

This comes a month after Gov. Lamont earmarked $90 million for air quality upgrades, following Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project reporting that one-third of school districts don’t have the money to upgrade their own HVAC systems.

Louise Morrison, a math and science teacher at Thompson Middle School, has worked in one of those districts for 20 years. Her classroom flooded from a heavy rain storm a few years ago, causing mold that has created poor air quality conditions to this day.

“I have sinus issues all the time from my classroom, there’s a lot of mold in the building,” said Morrison.

Morrison says school air quality has always been an issue in Thompson. Another school in her district, Mary R. Fisher Elementary School, has classrooms that get up to 100 degrees, with no air conditioning and windows that only open two inches.

“Last year one of our teachers suffered from heat stroke because he had been in those hot classrooms for so long,” she said.

The Morrison and Thompson school districts are not alone because Connecticut schools currently have no air quality standards but these two bills before the General Assembly could change that.

Both bills, one from the Public Health Committee and one from the Labor & Public Employees Committee, make use of the $90 million Gov. Lamont designated for improving HVAC systems in schools. These bills establish temperature standards, a mold reporting system, and an air quality monitoring program through local boards of education.

Extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, as well as mold, are some of the main factors that contribute to poor air quality in schools, so they are a main focus in both of these bills. The air quality monitoring program, conducted through local boards of education, would conduct routine check-ins to ensure that schools are meeting the standards set in these bills.

Kate Dias, a Manchester High School math teacher and President of the Connecticut Education Association, feels the issue of indoor school air quality has been pushed down the line in almost every community in Connecticut.

“There needs to be some temperature standards, we have them for pet stores, and we should have them for schools,” said Dias.

Dias and the Connecticut teacher’s union are advocating for the passage of the Labor & Public Employees Committee’s air quality bill, SB 423, which CEA helped create. The other bill, SB 5479, is from the Public Health committee, and differs slightly in specifics around an acceptable temperature range and enforcement. However, Dias emphasized that neither of these bills will be sufficient in creating long overdue standards for school air quality.

The most effective, low-cost strategy many of these schools have at the moment is to simply open windows so that fresh air can come into the classroom, but Dias feels this is hardly a solution.

“Are these school buildings healthy for us to be in? And the answer can't be open windows,” said Dias.

State Senator Saud Anwar, a pulmonologist and Vice Chair of the Public Health Committee, has been advocating for improving our school’s air quality since 2019. Senator Anwar, who is sponsoring SB 423, feels legislators have a responsibility to invest in the health of our children and teachers.

“As a lung doctor, who actually ends up seeing a lot of people working in school systems who are getting sick. I am very cognizant of how an individual's life is impacted by our old buildings,” said Anwar.

Though he supports these bills, Senator Anwar echoed Governor Lamont’s sentiment that this $90 million influx is just the start of addressing the issue of school air quality. However, these standards and regulatory bodies will set a necessary framework for understanding which schools need more funding.

The legislature has until the end of their session in May to vote on these bills.