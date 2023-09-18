© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gomes will challenge Bridgeport Democratic primary results in court

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kate Seltzer,
Jim Haddadin
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
Mayoral primary challenger John Gomes outside where his results party had spilled out into more of a block party.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Mayoral primary challenger John Gomes talks with supporters outside his election night results-party after visitors had spilled out into more of a block party.

Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes said Monday he will challenge the results of the city’s Democratic primary election in court after videos surfaced online appearing to show a woman placing multiple stacks of papers in a ballot box.

The videos, apparently recorded by municipal surveillance cameras outside the city’s government center building, captured widespread attention over the weekend, and prompted an inquiry by Bridgeport police, who are investigating any potential misconduct shown in the recordings.

Police have also launched an internal probe into how the video was obtained from the city’s video maintenance system.

Gomes has alleged the woman seen in the video is a city employee and political ally of his opponent, incumbent Mayor Joseph Ganim. Connecticut Public attempted to reach her for comment Saturday, but was unsuccessful.

Bill Bloss, a lawyer representing Gomes, said the pending court complaint will allege mishandling of absentee ballots by a person who is unauthorized to possess them. Gomes will ask a judge to declare him the winner of the primary, or alternatively, to toss out the results and conduct a new primary election, Bloss said.

Separately, the Gomes campaign also filed complaints last week with the State Elections Enforcement Commission alleging political operatives committed numerous violations of state election laws in the run-up to the Sept. 12 primary.

Absentee ballots helped to propel Ganim to victory in the election, which was decided by fewer than 300 votes. Gomes received a greater share of votes from in-person voters on primary day, but lost the race after more than 2,300 absentee ballots were added to the vote tally by the end of the evening.

In a written statement issued by his campaign over the weekend, Ganim did not directly address the allegations of absent ballot improprieties, but said the matter has been referred to the appropriate authorities for review.

"I have full confidence in the Chief, the department, and agencies to handle the apparent illegal actions of any city employees as it involves the release of any city property, including video footage and any related legal or city issues," Ganim said.

In this year’s contest, Ganim received about 51.5% of the vote, topping Gomes by 251 votes, according to the most recent figures available from the Secretary of the State’s Office. Ganim received 4,212 votes, while Gomes received 3,961.

Tags
Investigative News BridgeportFairfield CountyLatest News
Kate Seltzer
Kate Seltzer is the Howard Center for Investigative Reporting Fellow for Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project. She completed her master’s in journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December.
See stories by Kate Seltzer
Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is deputy editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His work at NBC received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and a pair of Emmy awards from the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He was also recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association, Society of Professional Journalists, New England Newspaper & Press Association, New Hampshire Press Association and Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists for political coverage, investigative reporting and stories about government transparency. When he's not working, Jim is doing whatever his dog wants.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content