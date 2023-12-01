© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut prison guards charged with assaulting incarcerated man

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ashad Hajela
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
Barbed wire on top of chainlink fence. New York City, USA
Busà Photography/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Connecticut State Police have concluded excessive force was used in the assault of a Garner inmate by three corrections officers.

Three corrections officers are facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an incarcerated person at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.

According to court documents, camera footage from the facility shows prison guards Anthony Marlak and Joshua Johnson allegedly punching an incarcerated person who they said threatened them and refused to go back to his cell on the evening of Sept. 25.

A third officer, Patrick McGoldrick, is accused of kicking the prisoner while he was already on the floor.

The man appeared to have bruises and swelling on the right side of his face soon after the incident, according to an affidavit filed in court by state police.

Investigators concluded the three corrections officers used excessive force. They were charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor. All three pleaded not guilty in court in November.

They were placed on administrative leave with pay two days after the incident, on Sept. 27, according to the Department of Correction.

Marlak told police the incarcerated person was making verbal threats against another prison guard, according to court documents. When Marlak ordered the man to go back to his cell, the man refused, the documents state.

Marlak told police the alleged victim is designated a high-security inmate. He said he felt threatened because the man has a history of aggressive behavior, and because the man would not comply with his commands, and looked like he was preparing to throw a punch, court records indicate.

Camera footage from inside the facility shows Marlak approached and started speaking with the incarcerated man, according to court documents. The man raised one arm, as if gesturing in that direction, and then pointed over Marlak’s shoulder, the documents state.

Marlak is then seen pushing the incarcerated man into a doorway and striking him, according to a state police affidavit.

"Marlak can be seen delivering several punches to (the victim's) head with both hands at close proximity, and also what appears to be knee strikes to (the victim's) torso," the affidavit states.

The video also shows Johnson punching the man multiple times, according to court records. Johnson's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Marlak’s attorney, Gregory T. Nolan, declined an interview, but said in a written statement: "I believe that a society where law enforcement officers are prosecuted for their justified actions taken to defend society is a doomed society."

McGoldrick’s attorney said his client denies kicking the man in the head. According to court documents, in an incident report, McGoldrick said he placed his foot near the victim's head out of concern for the victim's safety.

"McGoldrick stated that he observed a potential of positional asphyxiation, due to larger officers in the area of (the victim's) head, neck, and shoulder area, to which, McGoldrick tried to tell the officers to be careful," the court documents state. "McGoldrick states that due to the noise levels, the staff did not respond to his suggestions. Therefore, McGoldrick states he placed his left foot between both of the officers and (the victim's) head and neck area as a visual cue to be cognizant of their position."

All three officers were released on bond.

Marlak, 42, of Watertown, is due to appear in court next on Dec. 21. McGoldrick, 40, of Brookfield, faces his next court date on Dec. 22. Johnson, 30, of North Haven, is scheduled to appear Jan. 5, 2024.
Tags
Investigative News NewtownFairfield CountyLatest News
Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela is CT Public's Tow Fellow for Race, Youth and Justice with Connecticut Public's Accountability Project.
See stories by Ashad Hajela

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content