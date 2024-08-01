CT hospital made management change after 'near misses' in emergency department, records show

William Meier, a selectman from Somers, says that Johnson Memorial Hospital has been a pillar of the community from the time he was growing up.

The 92-bed hospital, located in nearby Stafford, has been operating for more than a century in north central Connecticut. Its services include a medical-surgical unit, ICU, emergency department and wound center, along with cardiac rehabilitation and physical therapy.

“Johnson Memorial is one of our largest employers, for the community, for the region,” Meier said. “You know, the hospital is one that many of our residents rely on because there's not a lot of other hospitals close by.”

Ashad Hajela / Connecticut Public Somers selectman William Meier says, “I hope the hospital remains vibrant, continues to strengthen, and that they will give some more attention, particularly from senior leadership, to Johnson Memorial, and the important role it plays in our community.”

But like other rural hospitals, Johnson Memorial has struggled in recent years with staffing. The facility previously asked the state of Connecticut for permission to stop providing labor and delivery services, citing declining birth rates and difficulty recruiting and retaining staff. The state denied the request earlier this year, though a final decision is still pending.

Records reviewed by Connecticut Public show the hospital has also gone through some management changes. Health officials cited Johnson Memorial last year after learning its chief administrative officer was only present at the facility one day a week. Records show the chief nursing officer and some department directors were only there 40% of the time.

They worked other days at separate hospitals run by Trinity Health of New England, which operates Johnson Memorial and four other facilities in Hartford, Waterbury and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Peter Butler, a health care leadership expert, who worked as a health care executive for more than 35 years, said it’s important to have a manager present at the hospital who can oversee operations and respond to emergencies.

“They need to have somebody there who is responsible for taking quick action, particularly when it relates to patient safety issues," Butler said.

Records show concerns were raised about hospital management last year after two patients tried to harm themselves in the emergency department. Both had been identified as experiencing suicidal ideation, according to a survey report from last year. The behavioral health unit in the department was closed at the time because of staffing issues, the report states.

State health officials working on behalf of the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services determined the hospital didn’t have a policy at that time on how to manage patients with behavioral health needs in the main emergency department.

Dr. Robert Roose, president of Johnson Memorial, said the hospital immediately addressed the deficiencies that surfaced last year. It took measures including reopening the behavioral health unit in the emergency department, and hiring a new executive director responsible for day-to-day management.

Roose said the hire was important “to not only announce to the community that we are here and open and safe, and are ready to take care of all their needs, but to be present and visible in a different way.”

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Dr. Robert Roose, president of Johnson Memorial Hospital, says progress has been made in hiring more staff, and that nurse turnover has reduced by 50% in the past year.

“A year and a half ago, there were opportunities because of near misses that we have looked at now to change how we do things going forward,” he said.

John Brady is the president of a union representing hospital workers in Connecticut, including some at Johnson Memorial. He said the deficiency report speaks to the ongoing challenge of maintaining adequate staffing in Connecticut hospitals.

"The reason there is a shortage of bedside nurses and other health care professionals is because the working conditions are so poor," he said. "You have people working, and trying to do a good job, something they've dedicated themselves to, and going home every day, and I mean, literally crying in the car, because they feel like they haven't done a good job."

Roose said the hospital has made progress on hiring more staff, and is consistently recruiting for positions ranging from primary care providers to direct care nurses. Nurse turnover has reduced by 50% in the past year, he said.

“That's a story that says Johnson is here to stay," Roose said. "We are open and providing great care, and staff want to work here.”

Meier, the selectman from Somers, said he hopes the hospital continues to be a vital asset for the region.

“I hope the hospital remains vibrant, continues to strengthen, and that they will give some more attention, particularly from senior leadership, to Johnson Memorial, and the important role it plays in our community,” he said.