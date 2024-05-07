Local News

-
The New Haven meeting came after a peaceful pro-Palestinian protest Monday night on the Yale University campus and rally outside City Hall. About 200 people gathered in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war and called on the Board of Alders to adopt the cease-fire resolution.
Connecticut’s Transportation Commissioner says a ribbon-cutting for a replacement overpass will happen within a year.
The pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Yale University have ebbed for the time being, as students prepared for their final exams. But some students are working through what they saw, including the surrealism of seeing intra-student disputes suddenly gaining national attention.
State lawmakers and Hartford officials announced Thursday that $10.5 million in additional funding will be made available for the city’s schools.
U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, who has played a key role on these issues for nearly two decades, said Congress has been in this boat before — and has successfully fended off changes to build rates.
Workers on Friday began removing portions of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge, snarling traffic along the heavily trafficked I-95 corridor linking New England and New York.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue at Yale University and other colleges across the U.S.
The court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that will test whether a decades-old state law that allows voters to petition for the arrest of people they suspect of violating election rules is constitutional.
Sheyla Rivadeneyra uses TikTok to aid Latino newcomers in Connecticut, offering cultural insights and practical advice.
A Bridgeport mosque is criticizing local police for their response to an alleged bias incident that occurred in late April.
This hour on Seasoned, we talk about the best ice cream shops in the state with people obsessed with local ice cream. Plus, meet the owner of Sweet Claude's and learn about the cows that produce the milk for UConn Dairy Bar.
The state’s housing shortage is dissuading companies from coming to Connecticut, as those companies need to ensure there is available housing for employees.