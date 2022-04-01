All Politics
Williams College in Berkshire County announced Wednesday it is eliminating both loans and work requirements from financial aid packages.
Showtime's new 10-part series dramatizes the lives of three presidential spouses: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama, played by Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis.
Ten people were shot during Tuesday morning's rush hour and another 13 people suffered injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to falls and panic attacks, authorities said.
The Biden administration will continue to require travelers to wear masks on planes and other forms of public transport,.
Legislature
Evictions slowed down during the pandemic, thanks to financial help from state and federal governments. But almost all aid has lapsed now, and evictions are starting to move back up to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, rents have jumped by more than 15%.
Critics say Connecticut must spend more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Testimony from Bridgeport families drives Judiciary Committee to fine-tune next-of-kin notification billHB 5349 – An Act Concerning the Timely Reporting by the Police, was drafted at the request of Lauren Smith-Fields' family, who says Bridgeport Police failed to notify them of her death.
Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill, HB 5329, that would impose several new restrictions on cannabis sale and distribution.
Elections
Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Friday that will expand absentee voting rights to anyone who will be out of town for any portion of election day, plus caregivers for people with long-term illnesses or disabilities.
Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski announced at a news conference Tuesday morning that state Rep. Laura Devlin will be his running mate.
Gov. Ned Lamont voiced his support for expanding early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee voting -- at least through the 2022 midterm elections -- in a panel discussion on voting rights Friday. He spoke in favor of Senate Bill 184, which would legally extend the emergency policy implemented in 2020 that allowed any registered voter to request an absentee ballot due to risk of COVID-19.
Maryam Khan won a special election to the 5th House District of Windsor and Hartford on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives.