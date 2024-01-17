© 2024 Connecticut Public

No. 1 UConn men's basketball stifles No. 18 Creighton 62-48

By The Associated Press
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:15 PM EST

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Donovan Clingan came off the bench to score six points in 16 minutes in his first game back from an injury and No. 1 UConn used a stifling defense to beat No. 18 Creighton 62-48 on Wednesday night.

Tristen Newton scored 16 points for the Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who were playing their first game ranked No. 1 since 2009. Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban each had 13 points.

Clingan, a 7-foot-2 sophomore, missed five games with a tendon injury in his right foot.

Steven Ashworth led Creighton (13-5, 4-3) with 14 points while Baylor Scheierman, who came into the game averaging 18 points a game, added 12.

UConn outscored Creighton 36-20 in the paint and outrebounded the Bluejays 48-32.
Sports News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

