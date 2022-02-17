© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State News

A high-ranking member of the Bridgeport fire department is accused of sexual assault

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published February 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST

A high-ranking member of the Bridgeport fire department has been placed on leave while under investigation for alleged sexual assault, according to Bridgeport public safety officials.

While city officials did not release details of the allegations, they said a woman reported an incident involving her daughter and a member of the fire department.

The woman notified officials in person at a firehouse in the city.

Officials declined to name the firefighter.

"At this time all names are being withheld as this is an active investigation," said Scott Appleby, Director of the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications.

Police were called, and an investigation is underway.

Bridgeport officials released a video of their comments about the situation on Facebook.

Tags

State News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer
Related Content