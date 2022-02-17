A high-ranking member of the Bridgeport fire department is accused of sexual assault

A high-ranking member of the Bridgeport fire department has been placed on leave while under investigation for alleged sexual assault, according to Bridgeport public safety officials.

While city officials did not release details of the allegations, they said a woman reported an incident involving her daughter and a member of the fire department.

The woman notified officials in person at a firehouse in the city.

Officials declined to name the firefighter.

"At this time all names are being withheld as this is an active investigation," said Scott Appleby, Director of the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications.

Police were called, and an investigation is underway.

Bridgeport officials released a video of their comments about the situation on Facebook.

